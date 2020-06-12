/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
53 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill, VA
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
16836 NUTTAL OAK PL
16836 Nuttal Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great Rental In Woodbridge * Well Kept* Condo Town House Style * 2 Levels* Master Bedroom* Master Bathroom* Stainless Steel Appliances* Granite Kitchen Counters * Rear Entry 1 Car Garage* Hard wood Floors On Main Level* Washer, Dryer Stacked*
17105 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17105 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1535 sqft
Newer Built - 3 level Townhouse. Wood floor throughout main level. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, dual sink and breakfast bar. Sliding doors lead to deck overlooking common area.
17045 ISLIP LOOP
17045 Islip Loop, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1240 sqft
Cozy ground level 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an patio entry from sunroom or main bedroom, over 1200 SQ FT. In a prime location, near commuter park and ride lot and quick entry to Rt. 95.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Hill
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1197 sqft
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Hill
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
920 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
843 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
985 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1102 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Marumsco Hills
1822 Warren Dr
1822 Warren Drive, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1000 sqft
This is a furnished apartment in a home. Separate entrance, furnishings include sheets and towels, dishes, coffee maker and microwave plus much more. Newly renovated, bright and clean.
14188 CUDDY LOOP
14188 Cuddy Loop, Dale City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath with bonus room condo for rent in the heart of Woodbridge. Condo features new stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer in condo, dining area, living room with bonus room off the living area, decking backing to woods for privacy.
14154 CUDDY LOOP
14154 Cuddy Loop, Dale City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Location, Location AND beautifully updated ground level home just waiting for you! Light and bright with lots of sunlight. While it's still a little chilly out, cozy up to your gas fireplace in your spacious family room.
15207 LANCASHIRE DRIVE
15207 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1694 sqft
Wonderful 2 level condo in great location! 2BR, 2.5BA, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove. Sitting room upstairs that leads to balcony plus a garage...
Results within 10 miles of Cherry Hill
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1144 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
