accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM
17 Accessible Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, UT
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
237 E Warbler Ct
237 E Warbler Ct, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1347 sqft
New Townhome in Great Location - This new townhome is located on the banks of the Jordan River and is close to everything. It is close to the Costco (under construction), Lehi main, Redwood rd, close to Thanksgiving Point and the Silicon Slopes.
307 W Harvest Moon Dr.
307 West Harvest Moon Drive, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
307 W Harvest Moon Dr. Available 08/01/20 Recently Remodeled Spacious Home - Recently renovated home. Awesome community called Harvest Hills in Saratoga Springs. Easy commute to anywhere in Utah or Salt Lake County.
2854 S Island Fox Ln
2854 South Island Fox Lane, Saratoga Springs, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
4247 sqft
2854 S Island Fox Ln Available 07/01/20 Amazing Saratoga Springs Home With Tons of Space - This spacious 4247 square foot home in Saratoga Springs coming available for rent! This wide open floor plan sports a fantastic kitchen, 5 bedrooms, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Saratoga Springs
219 S Tamarak Circle
219 Tamarak Circle, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1787 sqft
219 S Tamarak Circle Available 08/01/20 Row End Town Home in Great Location - Beautiful row end town home in sought after Grays Farm community.
7736 N Silver Ranch Rd
7736 North Silver Ranch Road, Eagle Mountain, UT
6 Bedrooms
$1,725
2833 sqft
7736 N Silver Ranch Rd Available 07/01/20 Massive Eagle Mountain Home - Located in the very popular Silver Lake Subdivision (East of the Ranches) of Eagle Mountain, this fully finished home is generously upgraded with crown molding, rounded
421 W 1860 S
421 West 1860 South, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2065 sqft
421 W 1860 S Available 07/01/20 Must See 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Lehi! - Come and see this wonderful home in Lehi. This 4 bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Saratoga Springs
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Results within 10 miles of Saratoga Springs
Sunset Heights
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,010
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Mountain Point
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$974
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1147 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
83 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,365
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,285
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
24 Units Available
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1549 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
54 Units Available
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
1085 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1211 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
513 W Sunland Drive
513 West Sunland Drive, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2202 sqft
513 W Sunland Drive Available 07/01/20 3 BD 3.5 BA 2 GAR - Draper Townhouse - Ideal Location - Close to Frontrunner - This 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath newer townhome could not be more centrally located in the south end of Salt Lake County.
