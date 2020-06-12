/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
31 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, UT
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
Bluffdale
15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr
15547 South Thunder Gulch Drive, Bluffdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1020 sqft
Private Walkout Basement in a Great Location! - Property Id: 286123 Newly finished basement Private parking 2-cars only, private access Large kitchen with knotty alder cabinets, new fridge w/ice maker, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal.
3347 N. 100 W.
3347 North 100 West, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Pet friendly! 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome - View our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UgLh9vNFsBC Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in a great Lehi location.
River View
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Daybreak
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1022 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Draper Historic District
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
River View
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1095 sqft
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Fort Herriman
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1292 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
Central Riverton
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1165 sqft
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best.
Sam White's Lane
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Sunset Heights
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1092 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary commercial and residential communities that the Salt Lake Valley has to offer; South Ridge Town Homes are superbly positioned on the corner of South Jordan Gateway and 10600 South in South Jordan,
Mountain Point
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Country Crossing
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1273 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!
Country Crossing
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
River View
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1052 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1393 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Sam White's Lane
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
Fort Herriman
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1046 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
