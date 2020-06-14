Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:17 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Weatherford, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Weatherford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$916
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
980 sqft
All units include fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and high-speed internet. Just off Fort Worth Highway and adjacent to Tison Middle School. Amenities include a swimming pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
295 Units Available
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1197 sqft
Lone Oak is a beautiful brand new complex. Our friendly staff is always available to show you all the great amenities we have to offer! Conveniently located off Fort Worth Highway, you will enjoy your new luxury home with a quiet country atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Southgate Glen
1712 Martin Drive, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1168 sqft
Find your new apartment home at Southgate Glen Apartments in Weatherford, TX. Come by to view the available floor plans - 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1302 S Lamar St
1302 South Lamar Street, Weatherford, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2134 sqft
Amazing Newly Remodeled 4 Bedroom Available! - Spacious 4 bedroom located on a corner lot is ready for lease. This property has been newly painted with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
509 Eureka Street 3
509 Eureka Street, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Luxury 4 Plex - Property Id: 142675 Brand new large one and two bedrooms units . Granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliance , full size washer and dryer included and vinyl hard wood floors . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
111 Karen St
111 Karen Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
904 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Weatherford. This cozy home features vinyl wood floor, ceiling fans and blinds. The updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new fixtures will amaze you.
Results within 1 mile of Weatherford
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
22 Units Available
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd, Willow Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1343 sqft
At our Olympus Willow Park community, we pride ourselves in providing you with living spaces and a community that is truly one-of-a-kind.
Results within 5 miles of Weatherford

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
409 Prairie Run
409 Prairie Run, Aledo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3316 sqft
Aledo ISD. Spacious open concept home with beautiful large kitchen with a huge island open to the living room with fireplace. Island has counter top seating.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
141 Whitetail Drive
141 Whitetail Dr, Willow Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2077 sqft
Hurry! Very clean newer home in recently developed, family oriented neighborhood. 3 BR, 2 bath with a study or 4th bedroom. Oversized lot includes two patio areas in back yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
161 Winged Foot Walk
161 Winged Foot Dr, Willow Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1989 sqft
Very well kept home in highly sought after neighborhood in Aledo ISD! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and study or 4th bedroom. Close to shopping, highway access, churches and schools.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2465 Farmer Road
2465 Farmer Road, Parker County, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
Charming, 1-bedroom garage apartment on 10 acres. Ideal for 1-2 people who need a fully furnished space for corporate housing, long-term housing or the short term.
Results within 10 miles of Weatherford
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
249 Units Available
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1081 sqft
Lake Villas is a brand new community with a view of beautiful view of Lake Grandbury . Enjoy luxary living with all stainless steel applicance ,custom cabinets and granite counters.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
903 Janis St
903 Janis St, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1650 sqft
HIDEAWAY COVE BEAUTY - You'll love this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in a nice quiet subdivision. Large open concept with generous space to move around between the living area, dining nook, and polished kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Lake Crest Park
1 Unit Available
316 Lochridge Drive
316 Lochridge Drive, Azle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1627 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom brick duplex with beautiful laminate wood flooring in entryway, living room, & hallway. Bathroom and converted garage living space with newer carpet. Nice sized yard with lots of trees!

1 of 25

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
2502 Herons Nest Drive
2502 Herons Nest Dr, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2072 sqft
Upscale Town home. A great 2 bedroom with 2 full and 1 half baths. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, wood floors, study, two great balcony's, game room with wet bar, covered patio, separate laundry room, and a gas fire place.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Weatherford, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Weatherford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

