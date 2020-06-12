Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:16 PM

31 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Weatherford, TX

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$916
810 sqft
All units include fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and high-speed internet. Just off Fort Worth Highway and adjacent to Tison Middle School. Amenities include a swimming pool and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Southgate Glen
1712 Martin Drive, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
966 sqft
Find your new apartment home at Southgate Glen Apartments in Weatherford, TX. Come by to view the available floor plans - 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
36 Units Available
The Residences at Holland Lake
1650 Holland Lake Dr, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
903 sqft
Residences of Holland Lake is an established apartment community located in ever expanding area of Weatherford, Texas. Nestled on Holland Lake Drive, Residences of Holland Lake features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
186 Units Available
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
Lone Oak is a beautiful brand new complex. Our friendly staff is always available to show you all the great amenities we have to offer! Conveniently located off Fort Worth Highway, you will enjoy your new luxury home with a quiet country atmosphere.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 S. Line #101
219 South Line Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
219 S. Line 101 Available 07/25/20 Ck this one out!! 3 bed 2 bath and 1 car Garage!! - Y'all this unit is super cute, will have all fresh paint, new carpet in bedrooms, vinyl plank in the living and kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
114 Henson Ct
114 Henson Ct, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 07/01/20 Modern town home with 2 car garage - Property Id: 198035 Modern town home with 2 car garage, convenient to the Fort Worth commute Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Karen St
111 Karen Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
904 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Weatherford. This cozy home features vinyl wood floor, ceiling fans and blinds. The updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new fixtures will amaze you.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
320 W. Anderson # 100
320 West Anderson Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5223370)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Bryan Street
208 Bryan Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
208 BRYAN ST. WEATHERFORD - Cute home in a perfect location! Close to schools and shopping. A very cozy two bedroom one bath home. Covered carport with storage/laundry area. All new flooring through out.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 N Dubellette
206 North Dubellette Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1008 sqft
206 N. Dubellette - Large 2/1 with central heat and air. The kitchen comes with a pantry, refrigerator, gas cook stove, and washer/dryer connections. Close to grocery shopping and restaurants. 1 pet max for this home.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1136 Jameson Street
1136 Jameson Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1162 sqft
FOR LEASE! Nice 2 BR – 2 BA – 2 Car Garage – 1,162 sf Brick Home in a Great Location. New Flooring - Wood Look Tile with New Carpet in Bedrooms. Freshly Painted. Granite Countertops. Nice Covered Back Porch. Fenced Backyard With Storage Building.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
802 Johnson Street
802 Johnson St, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1232 sqft
Charming Home offers very large bedrooms and a nice backyard. Located on a great corner lot! The fenced backyard makes a great private retreat for relaxing or entertaining with family & friends! Home is close to downtown Weatherford!

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
228 S. Line #100
228 S Line St, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $50.00 OFF 1ST 4 MONTHS RENT!! 2 bedroom 2 bath and covered parking, close to college and shopping!! - 2 bedroom 2 bath covered parking! Lawn care provided! (RLNE2802882)

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
211 W Water Street W
211 West Water Street, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1112 sqft
FOR LEASE! 2-1 Frame Home with Central Heat & Air, Utility Room, on a Corner Lot With a Storage Shed. No Pets. No Smoking and Roommates Must Qualify Separately.

Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
511 W Oak Street
511 W Oak, Weatherford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
FOR LEASE! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment at English Oaks. Upstairs Unit. Vinyl Plank Flooring. Central Heat & Air. Washer & Dryer Connections. Stove, Dishwasher, & Refrigerator. City of Weatherford Utilities. Must Be 25 Years Old Or Over To Lease.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
24 Units Available
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd, Willow Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
At our Olympus Willow Park community, we pride ourselves in providing you with living spaces and a community that is truly one-of-a-kind.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
952 E 3rd Street E
952 E 3rd St, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
918 sqft
COUNTRY ATMOSPHERE! 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Duplex. Lots Of Trees! 2 Car Carport. Privacy Fenced Back Yard. Stained Concrete Floors. Well & Septic. Dumpster & Lawn Care Provided. No Smoking. No Pets. Must Be 25 Years or Older To Lease.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2017 Old Mineral Wells Highway
2017 Old Mineral Wells Hwy, Parker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2448 sqft
Very nice duplex with that country feel and ease of access to town. Open concept living to dining with lots of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
22 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1132 sqft
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:00pm
249 Units Available
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1081 sqft
Lake Villas is a brand new community with a view of beautiful view of Lake Grandbury . Enjoy luxary living with all stainless steel applicance ,custom cabinets and granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
3 Units Available
Crestwood
525 Commerce St, Azle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
Crestwood Apartment Homes is located in the Beautiful town of Azle, Texas near Fort Worth. Where city meets the country and neighbors are friendly! Azle has it all Between fine dining and shopping, to relaxing spas and Cross Timbers golf course..
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
69 Units Available
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd, Azle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1187 sqft
These pet-friendly apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, a gym and an outdoor kitchen. Across from several schools and minutes from Albertsons and Walmart.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1627 Summer Hill Ct.
1627 Summer Hill Ct, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1049 sqft
Coming Soon - 2/2 Located in Beautiful Granbury - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5820755)

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Lake Crest Park
1 Unit Available
316 Lochridge Drive
316 Lochridge Drive, Azle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1627 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom brick duplex with beautiful laminate wood flooring in entryway, living room, & hallway. Bathroom and converted garage living space with newer carpet. Nice sized yard with lots of trees!

Welcome to the June 2020 Weatherford Rent Report. Weatherford rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Weatherford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Weatherford rent trends were flat over the past month

Weatherford rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Weatherford stand at $906 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,126 for a two-bedroom. Weatherford's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Weatherford, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Weatherford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Weatherford, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Weatherford is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Weatherford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,126 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Weatherford.
    • While Weatherford's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Weatherford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Weatherford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

