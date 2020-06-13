Apartment List
263 Apartments for rent in Sugar Land, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
11 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
12 Units Available
Foundations at River Crest & Lions Head
1700 Rivercrest Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1086 sqft
All floor plans include private patio or balcony. Waterside walking paths shaded by mature trees. Resort-style pool fed by stone waterfall. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Sugar Land Town Square Plaza.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
21 Units Available
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
New Territory
32 Units Available
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1353 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1338 sqft
Abundant counter and cabinet space in the kitchens and bathrooms. Tropical pool with fountains and palm trees. Gas grills and shaded picnic areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1300 sqft
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 08:02am
31 Units Available
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,281
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1511 sqft
Luxurious apartments with custom finishes and open floor plans. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, pool, and common-area Wi-Fi. Run errands at nearby Missouri City Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
19 Units Available
Arcadian Sugar Land
12100 S Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Luxury apartment complex just minutes from world-class shopping and dining. Units offer modern amenities such as granite countertops, large closets, built-in desks and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1181 sqft
A stunning, resort-style community with oversized soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and designer wood flooring. Open concept design. On-site athletic center, social areas, coffee bar, and outdoor pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Foundations at Austin Colony
1800 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1153 sqft
Expansive kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Fitness center and full-sized sport court. Less than a mile to First Colony Mall and I-69.
Results within 1 mile of Sugar Land
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
30 Units Available
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1066 sqft
Sophisticated living with high ceilings and crown molding. Roomy kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-69.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Alief
12 Units Available
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1388 sqft
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
34 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
17 Units Available
Reserve at Fountain Lake
10500 Fountain Lake Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1344 sqft
Cascading natural waterfall feeds into resort-style pool. Garden tubs, nine-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Less than a mile to US-59/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
18 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
23 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
16 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,233
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1558 sqft
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
Results within 5 miles of Sugar Land
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Eldridge - West Oaks
43 Units Available
Knox at Westchase
12360 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1478 sqft
Exclusive, elegant lodge within shouting distance from Royal Oaks Village Shopping Center and West Oaks Mall. On-site business center, 24-hour maintenance, and fitness center. Close to I-10 and Sam Houston Tollway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Westchase
26 Units Available
Camden Oak Crest
12025 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patio/balcony with every floorplan. Massive windows let in plenty of natural light. Alarm monitoring available. Spacious 24 hour fitness center with extensive resistance and cardio equipment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sugar Land, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sugar Land renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

