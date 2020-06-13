85 Accessible Apartments for rent in Sugar Land, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
21 Units Available
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1181 sqft
A stunning, resort-style community with oversized soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and designer wood flooring. Open concept design. On-site athletic center, social areas, coffee bar, and outdoor pool and spa.
Results within 1 mile of Sugar Land
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Sugar Land
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
Alief
9 Units Available
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
907 sqft
Are you looking for luxury apartment living in Houston, Texas? Look no further, you will find it at Aria at Wilcrest. Our brand new community is opening May 2018! We are conveniently located right off of Highway 69.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
17 Units Available
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
912 sqft
Nestled within cozy shade trees in a natural setting, the apartments in Southwest Houston feature tennis courts, two pools and a playground. The one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have in-unit laundry connections.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Eldridge - West Oaks
22 Units Available
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1394 sqft
Modern apartments with wood floors, mosaic tile backsplashes, full-size washer/dryer and large closets. Community has an oasis pool, fitness center and professional management on-site.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
155 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$1,045
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,163
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1120 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Westchase
26 Units Available
Camden Oak Crest
12025 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patio/balcony with every floorplan. Massive windows let in plenty of natural light. Alarm monitoring available. Spacious 24 hour fitness center with extensive resistance and cardio equipment.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:43pm
8 Units Available
Matthew Ridge
14551 Beechnut St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$993
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1167 sqft
Matthew Ridge is a wonderfully affordable community highlighting the best of everything you're lookng for in an apartment home. Matthew Ridge includes many of the "extras" that make life extraordinarily enjoyable.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
Studio
$1,255
1180 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1205 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eldridge - West Oaks
22 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
991 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10, US-59, Beltway 8 and Highway 6. Residents enjoy in-unit dishwasher, walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Community has on-site laundry, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
14 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
4 Units Available
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
3233 Windchase Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for shoppers, just by West Oaks Shopping Mall. Community includes fitness center, maintenance staff, and business center. Apartments feature spacious closets, large kitchen pantries, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Westwood
11 Units Available
Villa La Jolla
10101 Forum Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
969 sqft
Spacious apartments near Forum Park and I-69. Granite countertops, electric appliances and walk-in closets. Wood-burning fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to a community swimming pool and two picnic areas with barbecue grills.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Eldridge - West Oaks
11 Units Available
Brant Rock Apartment Homes
12906 Brant Rock Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
947 sqft
Lush grounds with manicured gardens. Modern units include garden tubs and central air and heating. Community has swimming pool and hot tub. Just minutes from shops and restaurants on Synott Road.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Greater Fondren Southwest
9 Units Available
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky, Houston, TX
Studio
$804
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$923
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1097 sqft
Tucked into corner of Westbrae Parkway west of South Gessner Drive, community ground include modern fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub and pool. Units include kitchen with island and granite countertops, living room with fireplace, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
11 Units Available
Cape Colony Apartments
15035 Westpark, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1102 sqft
Luxurious community offers pool, deck, and volleyball. Apartments include private patios or balconies, ceramic tile entries, and large walk-in closets. Located close to George Bush Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Alief
5 Units Available
Woodstone Manor
10250 Lands End Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful community with resort-style pool, Jacuzzi and courtyards. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, with easy access to the Southwest Freeway. Units are bright and spacious with a variety of layouts.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Westchase
Contact for Availability
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1242 sqft
Washer and dryer in every floorplan, plus details like two-tone paint. Walking paths and picnic areas shaded by towering trees. Resort-style pools with shaded cabana lounge and barbeque areas. Open, inviting fitness room with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated January 6 at 05:45pm
Sharpstown
6 Units Available
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$670
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
817 sqft
Just south of Beechnut street and east of Brays Bayou, these comfortable one- and two-bedroom units include air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces, patios and balconies, and new refrigerators.
Results within 10 miles of Sugar Land
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Eldridge - West Oaks
6 Units Available
Myriad
1520 Enclave Pkwy, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1075 sqft
Unique, private, and gated community offering the best in security and full amenities. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, hardwood floors, and laundry. Grounds are pet friendly and close to shopping and downtown metro activities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
Eldridge - West Oaks
15 Units Available
Sunrise at Briar Forest
14695 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,317
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Community offers infinity-edge pool, outdoor lounge and Wi-Fi access. Easy access to I-10, Beltway 8 and Grand Parkway.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
5 Units Available
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**************Interior****************** Designer Two Tone Paint Washer/Dryer Connections * Air Conditioning Balcony & Patio Modern Ceiling Fans Dishwasher Disposal Brick Fireplace* Microwave Laminate Flooring* Brushed Nickel Fixtures New

June 2020 Sugar Land Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sugar Land Rent Report. Sugar Land rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sugar Land rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sugar Land rents decline sharply over the past month

Sugar Land rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sugar Land stand at $1,263 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,546 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Sugar Land's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Sugar Land over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sugar Land

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sugar Land, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sugar Land is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Sugar Land's median two-bedroom rent of $1,546 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Sugar Land.
    • While rents in Sugar Land fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sugar Land than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Sugar Land is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

