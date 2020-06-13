/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
87 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mission, TX
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
9 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
Mission
8 Units Available
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Mission
17 Units Available
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1359 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
Mission
7 Units Available
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
The Reserve at Cimarron offers a premier address for the best luxury apartments in Mission, TX. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans have been specially designed to provide you with the maximum amount of space and comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
1911 Audrey Drive
1911 Audrey Drive, Mission, TX
Amazing home in a corner lot in The Oaks at Cimarron!! This beautiful home counts with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bathroom. Great open concept and a very spacious kitchen. Garage was converted into a huge family room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
2320 Harmony Lane
2320 Harmony Ln, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1582 sqft
Brand new and beautiful gated 2 story Condominium located near restaurants. Includes refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer & dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
2603 San Esteban Street
2603 San Esteban Street, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2121 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH GREAT FLOOR PLAN OPEN CONCEPT HIGH CEILINGS, TILE FLOORS, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS AND BATHS .... WALKING DISTANCE TO SHIMOTSU ELEMENTRY AND B.L. GREY JUNIOR HIGH SHOOL NICE AND QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD...
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
813 Travis Street
813 Travis St, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1230 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN A VERY GOOD LOCATION!!!!!!! This amazing condo has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite countertops, very nice tile and with a relaxing balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
3600 Denia Court
3600 Denia Ct, Mission, TX
Amazing home at Las Villas at Lago Escondido, one of the few gated communities at Sharyland Plantation Village, this home is one of the biggest houses at the community, just half a block from the swimming pool, this one is just for Las Villas
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
3401 San Diego
3401 San Diego, Mission, TX
Charming Spanish Transitional Custom home in Sharyland Plantations gated exclusive community of San Marino. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 3482 sq. ft, hardwood floors, gorgeous modern finishes throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
706 San Angel Street
706 San Angel St, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1632 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse Strategically locate close to the expressway and shary rd, Everything is close by, Walmart , Heb, CVS etc.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
3003 San Sebastian Street
3003 San Sebastian, Mission, TX
This meticulously maintained home offers 4 sizable bedrooms & 3.5 baths, and 3 living areas. Over-sized gourmet kitchen with views to a grand 2-story family room. Downstairs master suite.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
1707 Jonathon Drive
1707 Jonathon Drive, Mission, TX
Beautiful one story home, with huge backyard & bonus room, a lot of natural light through all this spacious home!! nice high ceilings, and great location!! easy access to the expressway & very close to the hospital, schools, grocery stores, gas
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
3902 Santa Veronica Street
3902 Santa Veronica, Mission, TX
Are you moving to Sharyland Plantation in Mission Texas, this very well kept one story home will be great for you and your loved ones. Decorated ceilings and split floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
1903 E 21st Street
1903 East 21st Street, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1768 sqft
Very nice and cozy home, with a split floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large family area and covered patio. Sharyland schools.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
4302 Santa Olivia Street
4302 Santa Olivia, Mission, TX
Moving to Mission, TX and you need to rent for 1 or 2 years, this is the right house for you and your loved ones. One story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bull baths, at a walking distance to schools and parks.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
2913 San Rodrigo
2913 San Rodrigo, Mission, TX
House For Rent In Sharyland Plantation!!! This property features 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms, granite countertops, nice backyard. Close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Sharyland ISD. Close to International bridge
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
1813 Pecos
1813 Pecos Street, Mission, TX
One story home in a private gated subdivision minutes from shopping, restaurants, movie theater and entertainment! This home is spacious, with amazing built-in closets, large kitchen, sparkling granite throughout, marble and hardwood floors, formal
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
2316 E 20th Street
2316 East 20th Street, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1422 sqft
Beautifully renovated, spacious, and clean home directly across the street from Bannworth Park! You'll love the home's location in a quiet, established neighborhood and in SHARYLAND ISD.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
419 Sabine Court
419 Sabine St, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1912 sqft
Cozy home located on the Golf Course of the Cimarron Country Club. The home has been recently remodeled with granite countertops and many of the finishings have been imported from Italy.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
713 Lake View Dr
713 Lake View Dr, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1875 sqft
3B/2B Fully Furnished in Golf Course Community Mission TX - Check the Full listing at KeyrenterSouthTexas.com for all details. *Other terms fees and conditions may apply. Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10
2010 Miroslava Avenue, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
MOVE IN TODAY!! Located on Mile 2 and almost at the corner of Hill Crest Dr., these apartments are close to a wide variety of stores and restaurants off of Pecan (Griffin Parkway), Conway and La Homa. Possibly zoned for Lloyd M.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mission
1 Unit Available
508 South Glasscock Road
508 South Glasscock Road, Mission, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1305 sqft
COZY HOME IN ACRE LOT! PERFECT LOCATION OFF THE EXPRESSWAY. EASY ACCESS TO RETAIL, RESTAURANTS, PARKS & GOLF COURSE. CALL LA FOR DETAILS.
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
Mission
1 Unit Available
1019 Rio Grande
1019 Rio Grande Drive, Mission, TX
BEAUTIFUL RENTAL HOME IN CIMARRON COUNTRY CLUB. ENJOY OPEN SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS AND KITCHEN WITH ISLAND. CARPETED BEDROOMS WITH CEILING FANS. BALCONY ACCESS TO RELAX ON COOL AFTERNOONS.
