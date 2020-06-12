47 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mission, TX

/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
9 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1040 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Mission
8 Units Available
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1049 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Mission
16 Units Available
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
Mission
8 Units Available
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1001 sqft
The Reserve at Cimarron offers a premier address for the best luxury apartments in Mission, TX. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans have been specially designed to provide you with the maximum amount of space and comfort.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
2210 E 1st St
2210 E 1st St, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
LUXURY TOWN-HOME MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 186255 Aqua Luxury Living is a brand new and luxurious private community with lush landscape, modern pool, spacious club house, playground and jogging trails. Conveniently located off Shary Rd.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
1906 Jim Schroeder
1906 Jim Schroder Dr, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2036 sqft
Mission Texas-Beautiful home for lease - Now taking applications Move to the Gated Summerwood Manor! Peaceful surrounded by Beautiful homes. This home has an open floor concept with special details throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission
1 Unit Available
3204 Anita St
3204 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!! These units are located in a great community with police officers on site near supermarkets,
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Mission
1 Unit Available
2815 Mimosa Street
2815 Mimosa Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2815 Mimosa Street in Mission. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Mission
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
313 S 49th Street
313 49th Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1277 sqft
Freshly painted. Nice and modern, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. First floor, living, dining, kitchen, pantry, half bath, and laundry room. Kitchen features granite countertops. Upstairs are the two bedrooms and the 2 full bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Mission
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
28 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clocktower Village
1 Unit Available
2501 N I St
2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
1095 sqft
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!! 2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501 Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterwalk
1 Unit Available
116 E Shasta Ave
116 East Shasta Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Great house for rent, include community pool, tennis court, 2 bed, 2 bath , beautiful neighborhood (water walk) near to nolana ave. (RLNE3549648)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
801 Toronto Avenue
801 Toronto Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
988 sqft
Welcome Home! This newly renovated condo comes complete with 2 generously sized bedrooms, 2 baths , open layout, hardwood flooring & neutral paint colors throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Sandpiper Avenue
1200 Sandpiper Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
842 sqft
Brand new apartment, excellent location in the North McAllen area, near schools, walking distance to shopping areas like Target, Heb, Sam's, Starbucks chain restaurants, etc.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
100 E Yuma Avenue
100 East Yuma Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1237 sqft
********FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE********Beautiful, traditional, upscale location. Exquisitely furnished!! Just a few minutes from the McAllen International airport and La Plaza Mall; the largest shopping center in the Valley.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
500 Wichita Avenue
500 Wichita Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1820 sqft
*****FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE*********Beautiful, traditional, upscale location. Just a few minutes from the McAllen International airport and La Plaza Mall; the largest shopping center in the Valley.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
2913 N 31st Street
2913 31st Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$680
800 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment located in walking distance to McAuliffe Elementary School. 2Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, with laundry room hook ups. Close to Bus Stop and close distance to Shopping (Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree and much more).
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2016 Queens Ave
2016 Queens Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
2016 Queens Ave Available 07/01/20 2Bed/2Bath w Office, Upscale Community ( Trenton & 23rd ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/IJUMQ0tO0jQ Rent: $1500.00 Deposit: $1500.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1205 East Olympia Avenue
1205 East Olympia Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1550 sqft
Exquisite rental with wrought iron fixtures and granite kitchen and bathroom counters. Tile throughout, all stainless appliances. Even comes with washer and dryer units. Very spacious and tastefully done. Nice neutral colors to call home.
Results within 10 miles of Mission
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Chaparral Village
53 Units Available
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
8 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
5 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3
