/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM
24 Accessible Apartments for rent in Lakeway, TX
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
103 Triton CT
103 Triton Court, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2256 sqft
Fully furnished STR currently. Price reflects fully furnished longer term rental more than 4 months OR All bills paid 1-4 months is $3,300.1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 2 twins and pull out downstairs in den/gameroom.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeway
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
26 Units Available
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
53 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
16113 Ozarks PATH
16113 Ozarks Path, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3836 sqft
Former model home w/upgrades on cul-de-sac & backs to greenbelt in Lake Travis ISD! W/D, fridge & window treatments included* Living rm w/fireplace & wood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeway
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
29 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
32 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,223
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
5301 Cypress Ranch BLVD
5301 Cypress Ranch Boulevard, Travis County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3454 sqft
Living and entertaining is a breeze in this bright and open-concept home. Two-sided focal point fireplace is in guest room and great room. Formal and informal dining, plus spacious office or additional living space.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
12808 Hughes ST
12808 Hughes Street, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2546 sqft
Incredible home with Lake View near The Oasis! Eclectic & unique, this property is perfect for entertaining, relaxing & enjoying the good life on Lake Travis! Main house has 3 beds/2.
Results within 10 miles of Lakeway
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1733 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
$
189 Units Available
Anthem Apartment Homes at Ledge Stone
383 Rocky Ridge Trl, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1485 sqft
Anthem290 is a brand new community capturing Texas Hill Country views, conveniences, and adventure. Savor your surroundings and experience a lifestyle filled with robust amenities, just on the edge of Austin in the hill country.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Oak Hill
15 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,250
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,065
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
931 sqft
Perfect convenience with shopping and Concordia University within walking distance. One- to three-bedroom apartments are pet friendly and have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pool and hot tub, plus playground for kids.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
62 Units Available
Tintara at Canyon Creek
7655 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1290 sqft
A recently renovated community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Beautifully groomed grounds, on-site pool, gym and a dog park. Near area schools and parks.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
31 Units Available
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1501 sqft
Charming homes with garden tubs, built-in bookcases, and walk-in closets. Residents get access to a basketball court, coffee bar, and resort-style pool. Head to Riverplace Nature Trail on nice days. Near numerous restaurants.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Oak Hill
4 Units Available
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
795 sqft
Located on Highway 71 with easy access to Downtown Austin. Close to great local restaurants and Whole Foods. Apartments have stainless appliances, fireplace and wall-to-wall vinyl wood flooring. Online rent payments accepted.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
620 Canyon Creek
9009 N FM 620, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1525 sqft
Beautiful apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and private balcony or patio. Washer and dryer hookups. Common amenities include garage, business center, media room, Swimming pool, tennis court, putting green and sauna.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Anderson Mill West
4 Units Available
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1116 sqft
The Bridge at Volente is located at 11908 Anderson Mill Road Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
West Oak Hill
6 Units Available
Bee Caves Vistas
6508 Steep Cactus Trl, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1502 sqft
Relax on 20 acres in the Texas Hill Country. These luxury townhomes are brand new and offer gourmet kitchens, garages, and a dog park. Easy access to the Galleria shopping area.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated January 18 at 12:23am
West Oak Hill
Contact for Availability
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,214
1461 sqft
Located along Highway 290 and close to Seton Southwest Hospital. Modern apartments include modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community includes a pool, a gym and a courtyard.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
11801 Terraza CIR
11801 Terraza Circle, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1700 sqft
Former model home for Ashton Woods in the beautiful Versante Canyon community in a centrally located neighborhood of Northwest Austin off of 620. It is surrounded by shopping and good schools.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Circle C Ranch
1 Unit Available
6909 Auckland DR
6909 Auckland Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1729 sqft
This great three bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is located in Circle C Ranch, with highly rated schools and convenient shopping and commuting. The home is available starting June 1, 2020.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7216 Via Correto
7216 Via Correto Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3109 sqft
Rare 1 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2.5 garage. Absolutely gorgeous 4-side, Country French brick with shabby-chic interior. A grand hallway leads you to a rotunda that opens up to 13' ceilings and an open living area.
Similar Pages
Lakeway 1 BedroomsLakeway 2 BedroomsLakeway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakeway 3 BedroomsLakeway Accessible Apartments
Lakeway Apartments with BalconyLakeway Apartments with GarageLakeway Apartments with GymLakeway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakeway Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TX
Copperas Cove, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TX