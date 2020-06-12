/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:17 PM
265 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jersey Village, TX
79 Units Available
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd, Jersey Village, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1183 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Cypress, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
17 Units Available
ARIUM Towne Lake
17807 Lakecrest View Dr, Jersey Village, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1051 sqft
Recently renovated units close to Kroger Marketplace. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Community features boast a pool with hot tub, grilling area and gym.
56 Units Available
The Trails at Corinthian Creek
8655 Jones Rd, Jersey Village, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1115 sqft
This fantastic community is near the parks and schools. Apartments offer features such as vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and lots of storage. On-site fitness center and pool with a sundeck.
10 Units Available
Carrington Park at Huffmeister
14600 Huffmeister Rd, Jersey Village, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1255 sqft
Just minutes to 290 and Tomball Parkway for easy commuting and shopping. In-unit laundry with private patio or balcony and AC system. Community amenities include a pool, outdoor pool, fitness center and computer lounge.
7 Units Available
Waterford Place at Riata Ranch
10880 Barker Cypress Rd, Jersey Village, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1186 sqft
Enjoy easy access to Highway 249 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Pet-friendly units with chef's kitchen, modern appliances and hardwood floors. Many community features such as a pool, clubhouse, outdoor grill and fitness center.
11 Units Available
Windsor Cypress
12035 Old Huffmeister Rd, Jersey Village, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
928 sqft
In-unit laundry, built-in book shelves and oval garden tubs in every unit. Pet-friendly, with an outdoor pool with hot tub, fire pit and internet cafe on site. Close to freeways 290 and 249.
14 Units Available
Highline Urban Lofts
25222 Northwest Frwy, Jersey Village, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1158 sqft
No-hassle commute with instant access to the Metros Cypress Station. Convenient built-in shopping, coffee bar, fitness center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly units with private balcony or patio and in-unit laundry.
5 Units Available
Brandon Oaks Apartments
11111 Saathoff Dr, Jersey Village, TX
2 Bedrooms
$943
984 sqft
Within walking distance from shopping and dining venues, while still offering close proximity to Beltway 8. Well-appointed units include large walk-in closets, fireplace and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly property offers a pool and outdoor grill area.
18 Units Available
Regency at Park
11300 Regency Green Dr, Jersey Village, TX
2 Bedrooms
$869
971 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring cherry-finished cabinets and walk-in closets. Amenities include coffee bar, fitness center, pool, heated spa and pet-friendly courtyard. Located near highways 249 and 290 and the sought after Cy-Fair School district.
Results within 1 mile of Jersey Village
24 Units Available
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$980
851 sqft
Resort-style pool with woven lounge chairs. On-site laundry, maintenance, and courtesy officer. Huge walk-in closets, plus outdoor storage attached to patio/balcony in every home.
25 Units Available
Villas at West Road
9500 West Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1185 sqft
Off Beltway 8 in north Houston, this community puts residents close to the best Houston has to offer. One, two, and three bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern kitchens.
42 Units Available
Retreat at Steeplechase
11245 West Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1090 sqft
Beautiful complex situated on West Road just minutes from great food and entertainment and easy access to Willowbrook Mall. Resort-style pool, massage salon, movie theater and putting green on premises.
8 Units Available
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1169 sqft
Located on Beltway 8 near HWY 290 for easy access to all of Houston. Modern apartments with granite countertops, cozy fireplaces and large walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym and beautiful pool.
22 Units Available
Tiburon
8989 West Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1075 sqft
Resort-style pool with sun shelf and conversation nooks. Airy homes with spacious living areas. Half a mile to Beltway 8.
25 Units Available
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1192 sqft
With Highway 290 to the east at the end of West Road, these home-style apartments feature fully furnished kitchens with in-laid cabinets and granite countertops, living room, dining room, and patio/balcony. Nearly all-inclusive community.
19 Units Available
Crossroads Ranch
12655 Crossroads Park Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
991 sqft
ARIUM Crossroads is a stylish choice, with classically decorated apartments, crown molding and marble countertops. Take a dip in the unique, two-sided outdoor pool before visiting the mirrored fitness center.
36 Units Available
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1063 sqft
Situated in a quiet and laid-back area with easy access to NW Freeways HOV. Gorgeous modern apartments with full-size W/D in unit, huge patio/balconies and black GE appliances packages. Recently renovated with modern finishes.
7 Units Available
Ascot Court
10910 West Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1029 sqft
Situated close to shopping and dining, and in the Cypress-Fairbanks school district. Community features pools, gated entry and clubhouse. Units with wood-burning fireplaces, built-ins and modern kitchens.
Contact for Availability
Watermarke Apartment Homes
9404 West Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1218 sqft
Sophisticated interiors with garden-style tubs and crown molding. Poolside grill and tanning deck. Immediate access to Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Jersey Village
21 Units Available
Sommerall Station
6777 Sommerall Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1259 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
89 Units Available
The Point at Cypress Woods
11800 Grant Rd, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$931
1050 sqft
Just 30 miles from downtown Houston and close to Beltway 8. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplace. Residents have full use of pool, gym and hot tub.
37 Units Available
Camden Yorktown
12410 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1208 sqft
Luxurious touches like wood-style flooring, pendant lighting and crown molding. Grassy dog park with shaded benches. Resort-style pool and grill areas nestled amongst palm trees. Over a dozen fitness machines for cardio and strength, plus free weights.
18 Units Available
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$985
969 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units and unique townhomes located on resort-inspired landscape. Recently renovated. Refinished cabinets and countertops with modern appliances. Grounds include two resort-style pools, summer kitchen, and 24-hour fitness center.
16 Units Available
The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1322 sqft
The Estates at Hollister Apartments, Houston, TX is a stylish living complex offering bay windows and lofty ceilings, close to local amenities such as the North Cypress Medical Center. Features courtyard and BBQ/grill.
