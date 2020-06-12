23 Apartments for rent in Granbury, TX with balcony
Elizabeth Crockett, second wife of Davy Crockett, one of the heroes of the Alamo siege of 1836, came to live in what became Granbury in 1854 on land that was given to the families of the men who took part in the Texan revolution. Elizabeth Crockett is buried in ActonState Park, which borders the east side of Granbury.
The city of Granbury is in Hood County, Texas, and lies just 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Its population is 7,978, as of the 2010 census. The city was founded in 1887 and is named after General Hiram Bronson Granbury, head of the Confederate troops in the area during the American Civil War. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Granbury renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.