Last updated June 12 2020

23 Apartments for rent in Granbury, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13
22 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1132 sqft
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments.
Last updated June 13
249 Units Available
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1081 sqft
Lake Villas is a brand new community with a view of beautiful view of Lake Grandbury . Enjoy luxary living with all stainless steel applicance ,custom cabinets and granite counters.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
302 Oar Wood Drive
302 Oar Wood Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2014 sqft
Custom home in highly sought after Abe's Landing gated community. Lots of upgrade, cathedral and beamed ceilings, crown molding, granite counter tops, under-mount sinks, porcelain tile, tumbled marble and much more. Community pool and club house.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1410 Lauren Lane
1410 Lauren Ln, Granbury, TX
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1624 sqft
BACK ON MARKET. Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in small subdivision. All houses are 2-3 years old. Wood-like flooring in entry, LR, dining, kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet in all bedrooms. Master bath with tub and separate shower.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
249 Jacinth Lane
249 Jacinth Ln, Granbury, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1976 sqft
Gorgeous 2018 home on a large corner lot with fabulous finishes throughout! Home boasts front & back covered porches, beautiful quartz countertops, subway tiles, bronze fixtures & wood-style vinyl plank.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4201 Beryl Lane
4201 Beryl Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1634 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Corner lot. Open Concept. Split bedroom.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
317 Paddle Boat Drive
317 Paddle Boat Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2054 sqft
LUXURY RENTAL HOME. This home is basically new. You will love this quiet subdivision. Home features open concept with split bedrooms. Study or office is a bonus. Kitchen has gas cook top for all the special meals you desire.

Last updated March 23
1 Unit Available
2502 Herons Nest Drive
2502 Herons Nest Dr, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2072 sqft
Upscale Town home. A great 2 bedroom with 2 full and 1 half baths. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, wood floors, study, two great balcony's, game room with wet bar, covered patio, separate laundry room, and a gas fire place.

Last updated February 28
1 Unit Available
2306 Marseilles Court
2306 Marseilles Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2733 sqft
Motivated Seller! Enjoy Gated Community Living in Exclusive Villas at Harbor Lakes. Beautiful neighborhood with all the amenities.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
4705 Topaz Lane
4705 Topaz Ln, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1288 sqft
Excellent floor-plan and entire home offers ceramic tile and no carpet. Has sprinkler system covered back porch patio completely fenced backyard. Split bedrooms and family room is light and bright with a brick fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Granbury

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
206 Bonita Drive
206 Bonita Dr, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2528 sqft
Large 4 bedroom home with supersized game room. Beautiful tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Granite kitchen with walk-in pantry. Spacious Master with a bay window. Master bath features dual vanities, jetted tub and large separate shower.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3521 Legacy Circle
3521 Legacy Cir, Hood County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1120 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST Beautiful New 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury apartment home for rent. 55 and over community. Custom cabinets. Granite Countertops. Ceramic tile. Walk-In Tile Shower. Vaulted ceilings. Attached garage. Maintenance free.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4421 Acton Highway
4421 Acton Hwy, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2541 sqft
Beautiful brick home on peaceful, private acreage.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
201 Aqua Vista Drive
201 Aqua Vista Dr, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2761 sqft
Large Family Home! 4 bedrooms. 3 bathrooms. Two master bedrooms to choose from each with their own private bathrooms, one on each floor.
Results within 5 miles of Granbury

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4103 N Chisholm Trail
4103 N Chisholm Trl, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1420 sqft
Very cute home in a gated community with a marina and a clubhouse with a pool. Spacious master bedroom. High ceilings and a large bay window. Sit out on the back porch and feel the nice breeze. Storage building.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2409 Steepleridge Circle
2409 Steepleridge Cir, Canyon Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Three bedroom lake house on beautiful Lake Granbury! You can appreciate the gorgeous view of the lake from the second story deck. Home has carpet in the bedrooms and wood in the rest of the house. Kitchen has oven, stove, and dishwasher.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
903 Janis St
903 Janis St, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1650 sqft
HIDEAWAY COVE BEAUTY - You'll love this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in a nice quiet subdivision. Large open concept with generous space to move around between the living area, dining nook, and polished kitchen.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
906 Twine Street
906 Twine St, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
Great 3 Bed 2 Bath half duplex located just off Old Granbury Road. Convenient access to 377 this family home features granite counters, full size washer dryer connections, walk in closets and a two car garage. Large backyard with wood privacy fence.
Results within 10 miles of Granbury

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9703 Argyle Court
9703 Argyle Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2277 sqft
3-2-2 with vinyl wood-like flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with separate breakfast area. Covered porch off breakfast area. Golf cart garage entrance on side driveway which makes garage very long. Garage entrance is at back of house.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8511 Westover Court
8511 Westover Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1112 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2br 2ba Condo with Golf Cart Storage for Lease in Pecan Plantation. Enjoy Living in a Golf Course Community with full use of the Amenities in walking distance of the Club House.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9010 Bellechase Road
9010 Bellechase Rd, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2558 sqft
3-2.5-2 PLUS GOLF CART GARAGE. WELL MAINTAINED SPACIOUS GOLF COURSE HOME. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPLIT BEDROOMS. LARGE LIVING AREA. LARGE ROOM ALONG BACK OF HOME THAT CAN BE AN OFFICE, SECOND LIVING AREA, PLAYROOM, OR SUN ROOM.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9012 Hickory Hill Drive
9012 Hickory Hill Dr, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1940 sqft
Enjoy the numerous amenities of Pecan Plantation in this gorgeous home. Open living, wonderful wood-look tile flooring, and a neutral color palette invite you into this pleasant space.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9045 Hines Circle
9045 Hines Cir, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1160 sqft
KEY FEATURES: Address : 9045 Hines Circle, Cresson, TX 76035 ~ NEW CONSTRUCTION ~ PREMIUM UNIT ~ Single Family Home ~ 3 Bed / 2 Bath ~ 1160 SF INTERIOR AMENITIES - Spacious master suite with walk-in closet - NEW kitchen with Formica counter tops,
City Guide for Granbury, TX

Elizabeth Crockett, second wife of Davy Crockett, one of the heroes of the Alamo siege of 1836, came to live in what became Granbury in 1854 on land that was given to the families of the men who took part in the Texan revolution. Elizabeth Crockett is buried in ActonState Park, which borders the east side of Granbury.

The city of Granbury is in Hood County, Texas, and lies just 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Its population is 7,978, as of the 2010 census. The city was founded in 1887 and is named after General Hiram Bronson Granbury, head of the Confederate troops in the area during the American Civil War. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Granbury, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Granbury renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

