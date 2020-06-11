Apartment List
/
TX
/
cashion community
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:16 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Cashion Community, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come w... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
7933 Bobby Point
7933 Bobby Point Rd, Cashion Community, TX
4 Bedrooms
$950
2128 sqft
Horse Lover's Dream 4 bedroom - @-@ SPECIAL!! Get $100 monthly discount when you pay rent on or before the first of each month!@-@ Net rent would be $850 if paid by 1st !!!!! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Sits on a little over 2 acres OVER 2,100 square feet of
Results within 5 miles of Cashion Community

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE
5113 Ryan Collins Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1570 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home built by Classic Builders in 2011 with a fabulous floor-plan. Less than 5 minute drive to SAFB.
Results within 10 miles of Cashion Community

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2213 WENONAH AVENUE
2213 Wenonah Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$880
1202 sqft
Adorable home for lease with so many updates! Rinnai hot water heater, slate flooring, Corian counter tops, fresh paint. There is a room attached to the Master which could be a nursery, work out room, or game room. There is a sun porch.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2001 SANTA FE STREET
2001 Santa Fe St, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3271 sqft
House & Apartment For Lease. $2500 monthly. $2000 Deposit. Main house only: $2000. Apartment only: $700

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3439 ARROWHEAD DRIVE
3439 Arrowhead Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1540 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath 2 car single story townhome for lease. 1540 sq ft built in 2017

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2507 MCNIEL AVENUE
2507 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1741 sqft
Beautifully maintained home with good square footage and a gorgeous backyard. Kitchen has newer appliances. Large living with a fireplace. Isolated master suite. Washer & Dryer can remain. No smokers.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1622 Conkling
1622 Conkling Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$645
1216 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath with covered patio FEBRUARY SPECIAL - RENT DISCOUNT $100 - 3 bedroom 2 bath Central Heat and A/C Dishwasher Covered front deck SPECIAL PAY RENT ON OR BEFORE 1ST OF MONTH AND RECEIVE $100 DISCOUNT (NET RENT $545) Apply at www.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1900 ARDATH AVENUE
1900 Ardath Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1883 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home available for owner financing in Brook Village! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout living area! Gas stove, microwave and dishwasher included! Energy efficient windows & Central H/A! Separate laundry room! Master suite
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cashion Community, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cashion Community renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Cashion Community 3 BedroomsCashion Community Apartments with Balcony
Cashion Community Apartments with ParkingCashion Community Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cashion Community Dog Friendly ApartmentsCashion Community Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lawton, OKWichita Falls, TX
Duncan, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University