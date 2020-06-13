21 Apartments for rent in Wichita Falls, TX with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4614 TRAILWOOD DRIVE
4614 Trailwood Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1455 sqft
Awesome location in the Southwest area of Wichita Falls. Large living room with fireplace and open to the kitchen and dining area! Master suite has a walk in closet. The privacy fenced backyard has a storage building and a covered patio.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2213 WENONAH AVENUE
2213 Wenonah Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$880
1202 sqft
Adorable home for lease with so many updates! Rinnai hot water heater, slate flooring, Corian counter tops, fresh paint. There is a room attached to the Master which could be a nursery, work out room, or game room. There is a sun porch.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5210 SUNNYBROOK LANE
5210 Sunnybrook Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1526 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5210 SUNNYBROOK LANE in Wichita Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4621 CASCADES DRIVE
4621 Cascades Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1770 sqft
Freshly painted interior. New carpet in living area. Will have new 5 burner electric cooktop and vent. Refrigerator included. Jefferson, McNiel and Rider in the WFISD. 2 car brick attached carport for convenient parking by your front door.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4409 ULEN LANE
4409 Ulen Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2060 sqft
Edge of WF, this is a nice quiet property. Has was originally a 2 bedroom and was built on so you will feel a slight drop in hallway. Nice large rooms, kitchen has center island with eating bar. Washer -dryer & refrigerator can stay if needed.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2001 SANTA FE STREET
2001 Santa Fe St, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3271 sqft
House & Apartment For Lease. $2500 monthly. $2000 Deposit. Main house only: $2000. Apartment only: $700

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4439 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE
4439 Cunningham Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1277 sqft
Cute, cute, cute! Faith Village home for lease. 3 bedroom home with 2 living areas. Located on a corner lot, home has good curb appeal, a privacy fenced backyard and a 1 car garage. $35 application fee. Deposit is same as the rent. No smoking.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE
5113 Ryan Collins Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1570 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home built by Classic Builders in 2011 with a fabulous floor-plan. Less than 5 minute drive to SAFB.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3439 ARROWHEAD DRIVE
3439 Arrowhead Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1540 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath 2 car single story townhome for lease. 1540 sq ft built in 2017

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4914 BIG BEND DRIVE
4914 Big Bend Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1486 sqft
Charming 3 BR, 2 bath home FOR LEASE! $1450 Monthly, $1000 Deposit Living area plus family room w/gas log fireplace, breakfast area overlooking covered patio. Kitchen offers gas cook-top, vent-a-hood, built-in over, dishwasher and breakfast bar.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2507 MCNIEL AVENUE
2507 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1741 sqft
Beautifully maintained home with good square footage and a gorgeous backyard. Kitchen has newer appliances. Large living with a fireplace. Isolated master suite. Washer & Dryer can remain. No smokers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4307 HURSON LANE
4307 Hurson Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2040 sqft
$1650 A month. $1650 deposit. No Pets. No Smoking. Minimum 2 yr lease!

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1622 Conkling
1622 Conkling Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$645
1216 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath with covered patio FEBRUARY SPECIAL - RENT DISCOUNT $100 - 3 bedroom 2 bath Central Heat and A/C Dishwasher Covered front deck SPECIAL PAY RENT ON OR BEFORE 1ST OF MONTH AND RECEIVE $100 DISCOUNT (NET RENT $545) Apply at www.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
4307 BOREN AVENUE
4307 Boren Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 1 bath home now for lease in Faith Village! This property features fresh, neutral paint throughout; maintenance free vinyl siding; energy efficient windows & central H/A.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1900 ARDATH AVENUE
1900 Ardath Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1883 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home available for owner financing in Brook Village! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout living area! Gas stove, microwave and dishwasher included! Energy efficient windows & Central H/A! Separate laundry room! Master suite

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
4639 SIERRA MADRE DRIVE
4639 Sierra Madre Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1434 sqft
Spacios 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home. Living room + open family room/dining area has fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops & st. st. appliances. Master bedroom has en suite bath with shower. Hall bath with shower/tub combo.

1 of 29

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
6025 OAKMONT DRIVE
6025 Oakmont Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1613 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car attached garage. You will love the open layout with soaring ceilings! All appliances stay including: washer, dryer, microwave, stove/oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher.

1 of 8

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
4939 BAYBERRY DRIVE
4939 Bayberry Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1448 sqft
Immaculate home with private master suite. Huge walk in closet, tub and separate shower. Kitchen is spacious and has eating bar. Hall bath is between spare bedrooms with beautiful tile walls around tub/shower.
Results within 5 miles of Wichita Falls

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
608 N BELL ROAD
608 Bell Rd N, Iowa Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2143 sqft
For lease. Main home, shop and approx. 1.5 acres. $2,450 a month. $2000 security deposit. House is a fantastic 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage, 2143 sq.ft. Beautiful kitchen with black granite countertops, white cabinets and black appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
7933 Bobby Point
7933 Bobby Point Rd, Cashion Community, TX
4 Bedrooms
$950
2128 sqft
Horse Lover's Dream 4 bedroom - @-@ SPECIAL!! Get $100 monthly discount when you pay rent on or before the first of each month!@-@ Net rent would be $850 if paid by 1st !!!!! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Sits on a little over 2 acres OVER 2,100 square feet of
Results within 10 miles of Wichita Falls

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1 PARK PLACE CIRCLE
1 Park Place Cir, Iowa Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1725 sqft
Beautiful home in Iowa Park. 3 bed, 2 bath. 2 car garage with tornado storm shelter below. Wood burning fire place. Has dishwasher, electric stove/oven range, microwave, side by side refrigerator, central heat & air.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wichita Falls, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wichita Falls renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

