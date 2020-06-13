21 Apartments for rent in Wichita Falls, TX with balcony

People are drawn to Arvada thanks to the beautiful Rocky Mountains, variety of attractions and the bustling economy with an exceptionally low unemployment rate. Back in the day, however, it was gold that drew prospectors and future residents.

Even after the Gold Rush died down, the city's population continued to expand, and during the 1950s, it actually grew by over 700 percent. Fortunately, there are still plenty of living spaces to go around, and for those seeking one-bedroom apartments in Arvada, there's lots to choose from.

The Apartment Hunt in Arvada

Arvada is one of the largest cities in the state of Colorado, so its one-bedroom apartments aren't confined to any single area of town. However, certain areas are more abundant in available units than others.

If you're seeking out these single-bedroom apartments, it's a good idea to start looking in Olde Town Arvada first. It's packed with apartment communities and the area is perfect for career professionals. The retail center cuts right through Olde Town, so if you're on your way home from work, you can pick up anything you need.

For those looking to further their career, Arvada is also home to several corporations in a variety of industries. These include Sorin Group, Swinerton Builders, Barber-Nichols, Sartorius and Mark IIV Equipment. Don't feel confined to Olde Town, though. If your employer or the recreational activities you love are located elsewhere, it never hurts to look around.

Arvada Apartments and Your Wallet

It all comes down to dollars and cents, and if you're looking for a one-bedroom apartment in Arvada, there are plenty of great deals to be had. You'll spend around $1,100 a month, take or give a few hundred, to call "The Celery Capital of the World" home.

Most areas in Olde Town are closer to the $1,300 mark, but if you head up to the Westdale or east of Wadsworth Bypass, you'll be more in the $900 range. You have plenty of options in Arvada, and considering Denver -- only 11 miles away -- has one-bedroom apartments pushing $2,000, you're getting a great deal.

Calling Arvada Home

Having a one-bedroom apartment in Arvada brings you a variety of advantages. In fact, one-bedroom units in general are great. Even if you don't need room for a family, apartments of these size give you the option of spreading your legs. Plus, it's always a good thing to not have your bathroom and kitchen just a feet away from each other, like in a studio.

You'll also have enough space to have friends over while still keeping your own bedroom private. And for professionals who telecommute, it's always beneficial to have an area away from your bedroom so you can focus on work rather than lying in bed watching "Breaking Bad" for the seventh time.

Aside from your apartment, you'll also enjoy these wonderful things to do in Arvada:

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Annual Kite Festival

Majestic View Nature Center

Almost 150 miles of soft and paved trails

RTD train service, connecting Arvada, Denver, Adams County and Wheat Ridge

Maybe you want the tranquil recreational activities in Arvada. Maybe you like being close to the telecommunications, aerospace and tech industries located in nearby Denver. Either way, Arvada is the place you should call home. See more