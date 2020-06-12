/
3 bedroom apartments
46 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Easley, SC
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Upward Way
121 Upward Way, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1990 sqft
121 Upward Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Easley. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath with a large Bonus Room.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
308 S First Street
308 South 1st Street, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Cute updated bungalow in the heart of Easley. Convenient to Clemson, Powdersville, and Greenville. This home boast 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with new hardwood floors in main living areas, tile in kitchen/bathrooms/laundry, and carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
105 Elizabeth Court
105 Elizabeth Court, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1692 sqft
You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a rocking-chair front porch located on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
146 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
107 Vesta Drive
107 Vesta Drive, Welcome, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 06/27/2020 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Greenville. Open Living space.
Results within 10 miles of Easley
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1780 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West End Market
35 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1434 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
21 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Brandon
9 Units Available
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Downtown Greenville
171 Units Available
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1630 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brandon
1 Unit Available
604 Easley Bridge Road
604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - This home is located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown. This 3 bedroom and 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Archie St
7 Archie Street, Piedmont, SC
Adorable Home in Piedmont. Spacious Rooms! - 4 bedrooms 1 full bathroom in a neighborhood convenient to downtown Piedmont. This home is walking distance to all of the revitalization plans for the river area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sterling
1 Unit Available
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Lenhardt Rd
603 Lenhardt Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Verner Creek Ct
16 Verner Creek Court, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1026 sqft
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home Close to Downtown and Walking Distance to Shopping! - Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
110 Deoyley Ave
110 Deoyley Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
**MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS PENDING** - Nice 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Convenient Location Near Augusta Road and Hughes Academy! Hardwood Floors throughout. Fireplace. Spacious kitchen area - Stove and Dishwasher are included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Augusta Street Area
1 Unit Available
101 W Augusta Place
101 West Augusta Place, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2400 sqft
101 W Augusta Place Available 08/06/20 Augusta Road, 3BD/2BA, 2400SF - Augusta Road - Great home off Augusta Road. Lots of living area. Formal dining, den, living room with gas FP and sunroom. Built-ins in DR and LR. Kitchen with appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
201 Tiliwa Ct
201 Clemson University Students, Pickens County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1142 sqft
As a resident here at Rosewood at Clemson, you will enjoy spacious and unique floor plans with fully equipped kitchens with pantries, and large bedrooms with generous closet space.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3209 White Horse Rd
3209 White Horse Road, Welcome, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1148 sqft
RIGHT ON WHITE HORSE ROAD SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE WITH NICE PORCH AND BASEMENT, BIG YARD ALSO ZONED COMMERCIAL FOR A HOME BASED BUSINESS OR OFFICE $850 RENT $850 DEPOSIT $50 APP. FEE
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
North Main Area
1 Unit Available
123 East Earle Street
123 East Earle Street, Greenville, SC
Absolutely breathtaking North Main home!!! Updated with the most modern touches, this 5 BR + Bonus, 3 BA home has everything you are searching for! Gleaming hardwoods & tile throughout the main level & neutral decorating scheme.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Greater Sullivan
1 Unit Available
5 Ladson Street
5 Ladson Street, Greenville, SC
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term! This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4 Swamp Fire Court
4 Swamp Fire Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
The newly renovated 4 Swamp Fire Court is nestled in the Cypress Cove Community off of White Horse Road, just minutes away from downtown! This 3 bed/2 bath home has been completely renovated with new vinyl floors, fresh paint, and new fixtures
