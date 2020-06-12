/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
39 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Easley, SC
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1269 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Easley
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
146 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
5924 Moorefield Memorial Highway
5924 Moorefield Memorial Highway, Pickens County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$590
620 sqft
**RENT REDUCED** PLEASE READ THIS AD BEFORE RESPONDING. ALL DETAILS ARE LISTED. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex located at 5924 Unit B Moorefield Memorial Hwy Liberty. This unit is currently available for immediate move in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Dr
4 Shore Drive, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1400 sqft
2/2 Duplex In a quiet, wooded community - Property Id: 208250 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.
Results within 10 miles of Easley
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
West End Market
34 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West End Market
16 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Southern Side
83 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Brandon
9 Units Available
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1447 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
20 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1091 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Downtown Greenville
171 Units Available
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mcbee Avenue Area
28 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
West End Market
4 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1090 sqft
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Greenville
2 Units Available
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Mcbee Avenue Area
15 Units Available
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 West 6th Street
18 West 6th Street, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Cute home minutes from downtown! Just finished remodeling and updating.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Wrigley St
8 Wrigley Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1085 sqft
8 Wrigley St Available 07/01/20 Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Bonus Near in Greenville.
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
200 Gordon Street Extension
200 Gordon St, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
This conveniently located home is just minutes from downtown! Completely renovated and all electric central heat and air, this home is ready for move in! Freshly painted, new ceiling fans throughout and some original hard wood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
701 South Florida Avenue - A
701 S Florida Ave, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
100 Burdine Road
100 Burdine Road, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
1st Month Free!!! 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex off Whitehorse Rd near Berea High school Westcliffe Complex consist of 32 units and is located close to Grocery stores including Ingles and Super Market El Sol. Nearby Restaurants Include Silver Bay Seafood.
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
West Greenville
1 Unit Available
103 Gates Street
103 Gates Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This home is in a convenient location that is close to shopping, dining and minutes from Downtown Greenville. 2 Bedrooms/1 baths with an eat in kitchen. Kitchen appliances included (oven/range and refrigerator).
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
815 Green Avenue
815 Green Avenue, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
700 sqft
815 Green Ave is located in the right off of Mills Ave near the Greenville Hospital System and super close to The West End of Greenville's Downtown. This would be the prefect spot for someone working in or around downtown.
