62 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cranston, RI

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
205 Grand Avenue - 3
205 Grand Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedrooms apartment completely remodel, in the hearth of Edgewood part of Cranston.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Meshanticut
1 Unit Available
21 Carpathia
21 Carpathia Road, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1634 sqft
Ready for occupancy, this 3 bedroom one and half bath home features a kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Living room with hardwood floors, dining room, first floor bedroom and full bath.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
59 Wheeler Avenue
59 Wheeler Avenue, Cranston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated multi-family home available June 1! Move right into this 3 bedroom unit with 1 gorgeous bath, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops with an additional bar area. All the amenities you could ask for.
Results within 1 mile of Cranston

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
68 Ethan Street
68 Ethan Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Providence/Silver Lake Stunning Remodeled First Floor Apartment 3 Bed 1 bath - $1,495 - Nowadays a clean, safe and comfortable home is more important than ever.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Fairview Ave
37 Fairview Avenue, Kent County, RI
******Rent to own****** our completely move-in ready home that must be seen to believe! Walk up the newly renovated cobblestone walkway into your immense front foyer, and fall in love with this showcase home! The modern kitchen provides a marble

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
18 Spencer Street
18 Spencer Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Beautifully renovated (2016) Condo Quality 3bed/ 2nd floor apartment with private entry & deck! Located one block from Broadway, this contemporary & stylish West Side apartment features a state of the art kitchen with granite & stainless
Results within 5 miles of Cranston
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Cowesett
20 Units Available
Royal Crest Warwick Apartment Homes
42 Cedar Pond Dr, Warwick, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1300 sqft
Lush green community set on 80 rolling acres. Located just 20 minutes from Providence and 10 minutes from TF Green Airport. Units have new windows, spacious closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1228 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Providence
18 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1195 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Watchemocket
1 Unit Available
317 woodward st 2
317 Woodward Avenue, East Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 LARGE 3 BED, with parking&laundry, AC - Property Id: 278693 AVAILABLE JULY 1st...3 bedroom, with central A/C, currently being renovated! features off street parking, coin op laundry, open floor plan.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
67 Ortoleva Dr
67 Orteleva Drive, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
big three bedrooms (No application fee) - Property Id: 298909 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath, hardwoods, freshly painted, private yard, nice quiet neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
87 Penn St #3F
87 Penn St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Wide Open Updated 3 Bedroom in Federal Hill - Property Id: 290411 Located in between Broadway and Atwells in the center of the West end/Federal Hill neighborhood of Providence is this 3rd floor three bedroom apartment available for occupancy on

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mt. Hope
1 Unit Available
370 Hope Street 2
370 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Nice 3 BR Apt. Near Brown U./Thayer Eastside - Property Id: 104472 Available June 1! Excellent location, near Brown University, walk to Thayer St. $575 each (3 people) Nice 3 BR/ 1 BA apartment on the 2nd floor.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
36 Governor St 2
36 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming three bedroom apartment Fox Point - Property Id: 277194 Bright naturally lit apartment with spacious double parlor and a kitchen with updated appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
330 Williams St 2
330 Williams Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed prime location - Property Id: 297129 Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the Fox Point area of East Side. Blocks from Brown University, RISD, India Point Park, Whole foods, Wayland Square, and Wickenden Street.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
248 Transit St 1
248 Transit St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Sunny 3 bedroom Fox point - Property Id: 275560 Great opportunity to live in a bright and charming apartment, in arguably one of the best neighborhoods in Providence for commuters or those who like to keep it local.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
70 Cole Ave 2
70 Cole Avenue, Providence, RI
Renovated Duplex 4bed 2bath east side - Property Id: 253995 Amazing duplex on beautiful wayland neighborhood two miuntes away from wayland square.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
68 John St
68 John Street, Providence, RI
68 John Unit 3 - Property Id: 217947 We currently have a large 5 bedroom apartment located on the first floor of 68 John St. The unit is 3750 per month which only works out to 750 per bedroom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
78 Gano St
78 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2020 Students welcome - Property Id: 188106 We have a house with 6 bedrooms and two full bathrooms available for the 2020-2021 season starting June 1. This house has hardwood floors throughout and has a washer and dryer right in the unit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
211 Fourth Street
211 4th Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful/Large 3 Bedroom Apartment in Eastside - Property Id: 48454 Beautiful, spacious, bright 3 bedroom apartment with nice granite counter top kitchen and stainless appliances. Three bedroom with hardwood floor.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
20 Governor St
20 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
First Floor 3 Bedroom in Fox Point with Central AC - Property Id: 156709 We currently have a completely remodeled 3 Bedroom apartment which comes furnished and we are leasing unitl June 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
157 Governor St. 2
157 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 157 Governor St. - Property Id: 266899 Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom 2nd floor apt in Wayland Square neighborhood.

June 2020 Cranston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cranston Rent Report. Cranston rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cranston rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Cranston rents increased moderately over the past month

Cranston rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cranston stand at $1,013 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,231 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Cranston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.0%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Cranston rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Cranston, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cranston is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cranston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,231 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Cranston.
    • While Cranston's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cranston than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Cranston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

