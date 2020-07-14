All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

University Loft Apartments

3817 Dawson Street · (412) 685-4185
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3817 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Central Oakland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3817-107 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University Loft Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
accessible
24hr maintenance
University Lofts are located in the heart of Oakland and is one of the most desirable student housing options in the area. Not only are you in walking distance of University of Pittsburgh campus, you are also surrounded by the diverse neighborhood and all it has to offer. Nightlife, shopping, and plenty of dining choices are all at your fingertips. Downtown Pittsburgh, Shadyside, and Southside are also a short commute away, making this the perfect central hub for undergraduate students.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Reserved off Street Parking Available for extra Fee.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Loft Apartments have any available units?
University Loft Apartments has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does University Loft Apartments have?
Some of University Loft Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Loft Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
University Loft Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Loft Apartments pet-friendly?
No, University Loft Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does University Loft Apartments offer parking?
Yes, University Loft Apartments offers parking.
Does University Loft Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, University Loft Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does University Loft Apartments have a pool?
No, University Loft Apartments does not have a pool.
Does University Loft Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, University Loft Apartments has accessible units.
Does University Loft Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Loft Apartments has units with dishwashers.
