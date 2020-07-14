University Loft Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking accessible 24hr maintenance

University Lofts are located in the heart of Oakland and is one of the most desirable student housing options in the area. Not only are you in walking distance of University of Pittsburgh campus, you are also surrounded by the diverse neighborhood and all it has to offer. Nightlife, shopping, and plenty of dining choices are all at your fingertips. Downtown Pittsburgh, Shadyside, and Southside are also a short commute away, making this the perfect central hub for undergraduate students.