Pittsburgh, PA
University Commons
University Commons

382 South Bouquet Street · (412) 419-0533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

382 South Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Central Oakland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3821-104 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University Commons.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
smoke-free community
University Commons are located in the heart of Oakland and is one of the most desirable student housing options in the area. Not only are you in walking distance of University of Pittsburgh campus, you are also surrounded by the diverse neighborhood and all it has to offer. Nightlife, shopping, and plenty of dining choices are all at your fingertips. Downtown Pittsburgh, Shadyside, and Southside are also a short commute away, making this the perfect central hub for undergraduate students.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Off Street Reserved for fee. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Commons have any available units?
University Commons has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does University Commons have?
Some of University Commons's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Commons currently offering any rent specials?
University Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Commons pet-friendly?
No, University Commons is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does University Commons offer parking?
Yes, University Commons offers parking.
Does University Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, University Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does University Commons have a pool?
No, University Commons does not have a pool.
Does University Commons have accessible units?
Yes, University Commons has accessible units.
Does University Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Commons has units with dishwashers.
