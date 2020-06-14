Apartment List
/
OH
/
rocky river
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 PM

67 Apartments for rent in Rocky River, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rocky River renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill West
21465 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
21530 Lake Rd
21530 Lake Road, Rocky River, OH
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
3227 sqft
Open Sun 2-4! If you are seeking the best neighborhood in Rocky River for a one year lease or possibly less, consider 21530 Lake Road.
Results within 1 mile of Rocky River
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 6 at 04:16pm
Lakewood
7 Units Available
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
525 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
17465 Norton Ave
17465 Norton Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1320 sqft
Fantastic BRICK double in desirable area on far Western area of Lakewood, right off Clifton Rd * Just a block from RTA and few blocks from the Lake * Serene street of mostly single family homes * Large 2 BR unit with extra side room for
Results within 5 miles of Rocky River
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Crocker Park
5 Units Available
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Butternut Ridge
25 Units Available
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rockport Square
2 Units Available
West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to West Shore Manor in Lakewood , OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1100 sqft
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
3451 W 132nd St
3451 West 132nd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1148 sqft
Three Bedroom Single FamilyHardwood Floors - Lovely 3-bedroom, 1-bath single family home on Clevelands West Side. Hardwood floors throughout. The spacious living room features a decorative fireplace. Enclosed porch off of the dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Puritas - Longmead
1 Unit Available
12810 Matherson ave off 130
12810 Matherson Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
A nice 4 bedrooms for rent for 1000 - Property Id: 300883 Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom colonial home situated on the westside of Cleveland. Freshly painted throughout features new laminate wood floors in throughout .

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cudell
1 Unit Available
3139 West Blvd A
3139 West Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
West Blvd left unit - Property Id: 210853 Spacious, beautifully restored home on historic West Boulevard. newly renovated kitchen with a large dining and living room. Four large bedrooms and one bath. Third floor is a large, open bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Boulevard
1 Unit Available
10608 Dale Avenue
10608 Dale Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Single Family Home! Natural wood flooring! - This 3 bedrooms one bath single-family house is perfect for anyone trying to grow a family and settle down. Spacious rooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Rockport Square
1 Unit Available
1631 Lakewood Ave A (Downstairs)
1631 Lakewood Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Charming Lakewood 2Bd/1B; Outdoor Living Space - Property Id: 296945 **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 6/13 FROM 1:00- 2:30PM** CONTACT JANE ELLEN AT janee311@gmail.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Puritas - Longmead
1 Unit Available
4723 West 125th St
4723 West 125th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
Super Clean & Roomy 3 Bedroom all Brick Townhouse with freshly painted Interior, New Carpeting in Spacious Living Room. New Laminate Flooring in Dining Room. Kitchen has New Laminate, updated Counters, solid Wood Cabinets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
13513 Clifton Blvd
13513 Clifton Boulevard, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1744 sqft
One of THE Best 2-Bedroom Premium Units you will ever find in Lakewood! At more than 1,700s/f, it is almost Twice the size of the normal Lkwd 2-bdrm unit! Every aspect of this Spectacular Unit is either Larger or at Premium Quality when comparing

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
26650 Detroit Rd
26650 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Sparkling Cape Cod In Like BRAND NEW Condition …. About $70,000 In Recent Improvements …. Wide Open Fashionable Floor Plan …. Brand New HVAC System …. Brand New Kitchen With Granite Tops …. Brand New Appliances, Including Clothes Washer And Dryer ….

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Kamm's Corners
1 Unit Available
16204 Laverne Ave
16204 Laverne Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1357 sqft
Spacious and Immaculate. Glossy hardwood floors, central air, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a finished basement. Fully fenced in yard with a garage converted into an outdoor patio, porch and workshop.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1678 Elbur Ave
1678 Elbur Avenue, Lakewood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Come see this beautiful & freshly painted 3 Bedroom Colonial with hardwood floors. A spacious Dining Room with built-ins and nice Living Room area with a fireplace. The finished Attic could be converted to an additional (4th) Bedroom or Office.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1370 West 111th Street
1370 West 111th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! WE DO NOT POST OUR ADS ON CRAIGSLIST! NEVER WIRE FUNDS TO AN UNKNOWN PERSON! IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT A PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY AT 888-396-1194 You don't want to miss this fully rehabbed unit in

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
18034 Fairville Avenue
18034 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
4176 West 143rd Street
4176 West 143rd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
784 sqft
Prime Location: Newly Updated, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom, 1 Bathroom house in Cleveland. Garage attached to other garage of the house next door. Close to shopping, dining, highways and walking distance to schools.

1 of 16

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
13451 Merl
13451 Merl Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom Down Unit--Lakewood Duplex! - Must see this well kept apartment! 2 bedrooms, one bath. Hardwood Floors. Gas stove and refrigerator provided. Washer and Dryer provided. Window air condition units provided. Storage available in basement.
Results within 10 miles of Rocky River
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
51 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$723
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
837 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rocky River, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rocky River renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Rocky River 1 BedroomsRocky River 2 BedroomsRocky River 3 BedroomsRocky River Apartments with Balcony
Rocky River Apartments with GarageRocky River Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRocky River Apartments with Parking
Rocky River Apartments with Washer-DryerRocky River Dog Friendly ApartmentsRocky River Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OH
Wadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University