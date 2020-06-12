/
2 bedroom apartments
88 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mayfield Heights, OH
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
Mayfield Heights
25 Units Available
Coppertree Apartments
1414 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1070 sqft
Large community featuring newly upgraded units with air conditioning. Right off I-271 near Gates Mills Place and Mayfield Heights City Park. Community amenities include pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
Mayfield Heights
8 Units Available
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
Mayfield Heights
35 Units Available
Arbor Court
6500 Maplewood Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$899
863 sqft
Shady comfort in a friendly community. Situated in charming Mayfield Heights, Arbor Court offers the ideal combination of comfort, convenience and affordability.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Mayfield Heights
4 Units Available
Wynwood Apartments
6700 Larchmont Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
900 sqft
Welcome Home\nThese luxurious garden apartments come with every modern amenity. Wynwood Apartments is conveniently located near the areas best shopping and finest restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Mayfield Heights
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
9 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.
Results within 5 miles of Mayfield Heights
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
50 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1581 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
43 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$890
972 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
University Heights
22 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$990
846 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Woodmere
2 Units Available
Beechmont Towers Apartments
27621 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
738 sqft
Welcome to Beechmont Towers, part of the Orange Village school district , located in Woodmere, OH! For more information, please visit our property website at beechmonttowersapt.com to see more property photos and to fill out an online application.
Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
35 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
WJM Cedar Properties
14214 Cedar Road, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1032 sqft
Welcome to WJM Cedar Apartments, 76 garden-style suites located in University Heights and minutes from John Carroll University.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mercer
2 Units Available
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
29 Units Available
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Located minutes from I-480 and I-270 near the golf courses and college. Each home offers views. On-site clubhouse, pool and covered parking provided. Private and secure storage available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Euclid
1 Unit Available
1255 E 279th St
1255 East 279th Street, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1& half bath - Property Id: 298360 large spacious 2 bedroom, 1&half bath condo with new carpet, all new hardware, 2 car park and washer and dryer in unit Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1806 Lincoln
1806 Lincoln Road, Wickliffe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great location! Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a full basement and very large fenced in backyard with patio. The full Bathroom has recently been remodeled. Neutral new paint throughout. Fresh landscaping. All Kitchen appliances included.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1496 Sherbrook Rd
1496 Sherbrook Road, South Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1018 sqft
Move right in to this gorgeous South Euclid duplex that has everything you need to call it home! This lovely first floor apartment features hardwood floors, spacious living areas, and large bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
2586 warrensville center rd - down
2586 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
2 family .2 bedrooms 1 bath, granite counter tops with new cabinets in the remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, washer and dryer in the basement for each tenant, central air, 2 car garage with automatic opener.Each unit has a sun porch.
Results within 10 miles of Mayfield Heights
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$940
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
East Cleveland
44 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sussex
7 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
