42 North 3rd Street.
Last updated April 20 2020 at 12:28 AM

42 North 3rd Street

42 North 3rd Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 892675
Location

42 North 3rd Street, Martins Ferry, OH 43935

Price and availability

Amenities

TOTALLY RENOVATED completely Furnished (including all utilities) 3/4 Bedroom CORPORATE RENTAL, EVERYTHING INCLUDED house including new furnace, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer. Beautiful new kitchen counter tops and cabinets. Lots of closet space and large bathrooms. Convenient location just off of route 7 in Martins Ferry, Ohio. Minutes to interstate 70 and only 12 miles to St. Clairsville, Ohio and the Ohio Valley Mall. Close to shopping, hospitals and private school and city schools. Lease term is negotiable and pets may be considered. Background, criminal and credit checks a must. For a viewing call Harvey Goodman Realtor at 740-695-3131.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

