42 North 3rd Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel furnished

TOTALLY RENOVATED completely Furnished (including all utilities) 3/4 Bedroom CORPORATE RENTAL, EVERYTHING INCLUDED house including new furnace, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer. Beautiful new kitchen counter tops and cabinets. Lots of closet space and large bathrooms. Convenient location just off of route 7 in Martins Ferry, Ohio. Minutes to interstate 70 and only 12 miles to St. Clairsville, Ohio and the Ohio Valley Mall. Close to shopping, hospitals and private school and city schools. Lease term is negotiable and pets may be considered. Background, criminal and credit checks a must. For a viewing call Harvey Goodman Realtor at 740-695-3131.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.