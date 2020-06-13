/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:29 AM
173 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maple Heights, OH
5201 Theodore St
5201 Theodore Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.
18820 Raymond St
18820 Raymond Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1157 sqft
18820 Raymond St., Maple Hts - 3 bed 1.5 bathroom single family home! Home is not available for immediate occupancy. We need 21-45 days for city rental compliance & occupancy certificate.
14902 Krems Ave
14902 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
14902 Krems - Maple Heights, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath home! Move in date must be scheduled 21-45 days out from deposit placement to receive City compliance, as required by the City of Maple Heights.
14603 Krems Ave
14603 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
For sale or rent. Rent for $950 section 8 OK or for sale for $72,900, see linting #4171079. New furnace with central air. Ready to move-in. Freshly painted interior. 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor and a huge master bedroom on the 2nd floor.
5441 Hollywood Avenue
5441 Hollywood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
5178 Homewood Avenue
5178 Homewood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
15909 Walvern Boulevard
15909 Walvern Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
Large family home! with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths - finished cedar basement with over 400 SF plus A/C. 2 car garage, back porch, and patio! Summer dining area and eat in kitchen. NO CRAIGSLIST! No Section 8 vouchers accepted.
5123 Stanley Ave
5123 Stanley Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
812 sqft
Bungalow, 3 bdrm 1 ba - (RLNE5756647)
5144 Miller Ave.
5144 Miller Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1540 sqft
maple hts single - maple hts single (RLNE5665770)
19040 McCracken
19040 Mccracken Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
971 sqft
19040 McCracken Rd., Maple Hts. - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom bungalow with updated eat-in kitchen and newer kitchen appliances. Freshly painted throughout with beautiful large picture window in living room and updated bathroom.
20514 Mountville Drive
20514 Mountville Drive, Maple Heights, OH
SECTION 8 is ACCEPTED! Freshly renovated. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom, with new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location.
17501 Mccracken Rd
17501 Mccracken Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1252 sqft
17501 McCracken, Maple Hts - 3 bed 1 bath single family home! $895 rent / $895 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with pet screening and pet fee NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All
5214 Thomas Street
5214 Thomas Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bed 1 Bath Waiting For You! - 3 bed 1 bath Maple Heights home. Updated and well kept.Tenant pays all utilities. Stove and fridge included, and Washer dryer hookup provided. Home has central air, fenced in backyard and partially finished basement.
5691 Garfield Avenue
5691 Garfield Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1216 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a quiet tree lined street. Home has a large master suite with private bath and a stowaway bed. Comes with kitchen appliances, central air, and a partially finished basement. Garage with electric door opener.
5229 Forest Avenue
5229 Forest Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1259 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath available for rent immediately in the Maple Heights area. Please fill out an application at limitlesspropertymanagement.com application is free to fill out, once completed we will contact you for further processing.
19181 Raymond Avenue
19181 Raymond St, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
920 sqft
Newly Renovated Single-Unit house for rent. $950 plus full rent damage deposit upon move in. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. No Section 8. Please fill out an application at limitlesspropertymanagement.
Garfield Heights
13416 Granger Road
13416 Granger Road, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1186 sqft
To Schedule A Viewing Click The Link Below https://homes.rently.
Corlett
14016 Saybrook Ave
14016 Saybrook Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
- (RLNE4595598)
601 West Glendale Street
601 West Glendale Street, Bedford, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
944 sqft
Prime Location: Newly updated, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Bedford. Close to highways and walking distance to schools. Private backyard with shed and freshly painted inside. No smoking. $950/month, 1 month security deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Maple Heights
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1387 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Lomond
18401 Chagrin Blvd
18401 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
Come be part of the Van Aken District revival! Be prepared to be impressed by more than 1650 sf in this first floor unit, with beautiful updates and Large rooms; Freshly painted throughout, beautiful hardwood floors, over-sized kitchen, living room
104 Columbus St
104 Columbus Street, Bedford, OH
4 Bedrooms 2.0 Baths, Formal Dining Room, Huge Living Room Plus Semi-Finished Basement. Bring your personal touches and move right in.
Shaker Lakes
2393 Woodmere Dr
2393 Woodmere Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath side by side duplex. Decent sized living room and dining room with excellent hardwood flooring. Large kitchen boasts stove, oven, fridge and dishwasher. Three bedrooms on second floor with full bath.
Mount Pleasant
13708 Melzer Ave
13708 Melzer Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1294 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and spacious living room & Fresh paint. Eat-in kitchen with new fixtures Convenient location. Don't miss this one!
