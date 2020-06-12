/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hudson, OH
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Hudson
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1147 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr, Macedonia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1379 sqft
Redwood Macedonia is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
993 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1176 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Results within 10 miles of Hudson
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1100 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Buckingham Gate
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Redwood Kent
1202 Jasmine Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1399 sqft
Each home has two full bedrooms and bathrooms, den space, and a private two-car garage. Near area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living. On-site green space and courtyard.
Merriman Valley
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$940
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
Merriman Valley
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$866
972 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Chapel Hill
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
1040 sqft
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
University Park
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
100 North Ave
100 North Ave, Tallmadge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1670 sqft
New lofts located in the newest building off the Tallmadge Circle. Spacious floorplan with two master suites with walk-in closets and private bathrooms. Luxury design with these top floor penthouse units.
