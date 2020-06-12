/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
55 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Glen Cove, NY
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Glen Cove
50 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
350 Herb Hill Road
350 Herb Hill Rd, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
1261 sqft
Glen Cove. Second Floor Unit Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing offers comfortable, modern, amenity-rich residences available for lease, with the water, promenade and parkland just outside its doors.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Cove
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
4 N Marwood Road
4 Marwood Rd N, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful Bright & Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Duplex on a park like street! Oversized LR/DR Combo with wood burning fireplace. High Ceilings, hardwood floors. Deck & Backyard. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, cathedral vaulted ceiling.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
9 Firwood Road
9 Firwood Road, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Port Washington. Second floor of beautiful two-family house. Separate entrance, bright and airy large living room/dining area, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
21 Lumber Road
21 Lumber Road, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,350
1332 sqft
Brand New Soho-Style 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment With Village Views. Floor To Ceiling Windows, Spacious Living Areas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
61 Bryant Avenue
61 Bryant Avenue, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1200 sqft
Roslyn. Luxury 55+ 2 Bedroom, @ 2 full Bath Rental on Roslyn Harbor. Indoor Parking, In-Ground Heated Pool, 24-Hour Doorman, Community Room and Fitness Center. Washer and Dryer are in the Unit. Virtual Tour : https://www.tourfactory.com/2073586
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Bayville
1 Unit Available
22 Bayville Avenue
22 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1167 sqft
New Construction Overlooking Long Island Sound - Luxury 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath With Private Entrance, Elevator/Stairs, Hardwood Floors, Central A/C, Central Vacumn, Rear Deck And 1 Car Garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
24 Manhasset Avenue
24 Manhasset Avenue, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful oversized 2 bedroom 2 Bath with private entrance and private large balcolony living Room, Dining Room, washer and dryer in unit
Results within 10 miles of Glen Cove
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
1211 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,526
1384 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,876
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
14 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,910
1654 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mineola
5 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown New Rochelle
102 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
