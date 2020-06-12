/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM
45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clovis, NM
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
605 Chanticleer
605 Chanticleer Place, Clovis, NM
This home offers 4 bedrooms,a formal dining area, bonus room to use as an office or playroom, large kitchen, and natural lighting from skylights throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2104 Reese
2104 Reese Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1504 sqft
Beautiful HOME! - NICE three bedroom home with two full baths. Beautiful built -ins - wood burning fireplace. Large two car garage. Easy maintenance yard. Check out this beautiful home today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5830990)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2304 Moberly
2304 Moberly Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1632 sqft
2304 Moberly Available 07/01/20 LARGE HOME WITH LARGE LVING AREA - This great 3 bedroom home features a large great room with wood burning fireplace, dining area, kitchen, large bedrooms, 2 full baths, double garage with electric opener, central
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1101 W 6th Street
1101 West 6th Street, Clovis, NM
1101 West 6th Street, Clovis NM - Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath house on a corner lot. Close to 60/84 and local restaurants. Fenced in big back yard. Street parking. Wood burning fireplace, new kitchen with appliances, carpet in bedrooms only, new windows.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2105 hali
2105 Hali Lane, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1461 sqft
Zia School District, Newer Three bedroom - This home has been freshly painted with new flooring. Present open floor plan, with fireplace in the living room. High ceiling with ceiling fans. central heat and air for your comfort.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1407 Colonial Pkwy
1407 Colonial Parkway, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Condo in Colonial Pkwy! - Beautiful two story condo located on Colonial Parkway! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. This is a must see! Call the office today to view. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5769924)
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3609 Palmer Crt
3609 Palmer Court, Clovis, NM
3609 Palmer Crt Available 06/25/20 3609 Palmer Court, Clovis NM - 4 Bedroom and 2 bathroom home, fenced in back yard. In the Mesa School District. This home is over 2400 sq ft.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
308 Tucker Ave.
308 Tucker Avenue, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$900
1557 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home - Open floor plan house with 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home. Fenced yard with deck. Fireplace in den. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5594788)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2108 Jonquil Park
2108 Jonquil Park Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1852 sqft
Jonquil Park Home - Nice 3 bedroom - 2 bath with 2 car garage! Zia school district. Check this one out today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5284696)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3624 Weston St.
3624 Weston St, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1277 sqft
3624 Weston St.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Mollie Cir.
112 Mollie Court, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1186 sqft
112 Mollie Cir. Available 07/01/20 GREAT HOME IN NE CLOVIS NEAR MESA ELEMENTARY - This perfect home features an open floor plan with large open kitchen, cozy warm real wood burning fireplace in living and dining areas.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2401 Joe Lane
2401 Joes Ln, Clovis, NM
2401 Joe Lane Available 07/15/20 Moderns, Open Floor Plan, Two Story with 4 Bedrooms, Zia Schools - This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath has a wide open concept floor plan.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3809 Lew Wallace
3809 Lew Wallace Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1415 sqft
3809 Lew Wallace - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1415 sq. ft. Built in 1990. All electric. Dishwasher, refrigerator and stove included. Central air and heat. 2 car garage. Pet friendly with a $250 refundable pet deposit Fully fenced in back yard.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3500 Dellfield Lane
3500 Delfield Lane, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2025 sqft
3500 Dellfield Lane - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home. 2025 sq. ft. Built in 1971. Electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator included. Gas water heater and heat unit. Central air and heat. 2 car garage. $1400/month. Pets not allowed.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Yale
108 Yale Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1667 sqft
108 Yale Available 07/01/20 UPDATED LARGE 3 BEDROOM HOME - This large 3 bedroom home features loads of updates, enjoy the solid surface flooring throughout, central gas heat, central refrigerated cooling, large fenced yard with auto sprinklers in
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1809 Bob Jay Drive
1809 Bob Jay Drive, Clovis, NM
1809 Bob Jay Drive Available 07/06/20 Spacious and Elegant Home, Mesa School District and Pets Welcome too! - This beautiful home has stunning floors, a spacious kitchen with granite counters, wonderful high windows for lots of light, and energy
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4336 Springwood Dr.
4336 Springwood Drive, Clovis, NM
4336 Springwood Dr.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3924 Ben Hogan Dr.
3924 Ben Hogan Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1604 sqft
3924 Ben Hogan Dr. Available 07/01/20 HOME NEAR MESA SCHOOL JUST OFF NORRIS ST. - This brick home features a great floor plan with open plan.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2112 Jadyn Ln.
2112 Jadyn Ln, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2238 sqft
2112 Jadyn Ln.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3009 Hammond Blvd.
3009 Hammond Boulevard, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1460 sqft
NEWER 3 BEDROOM IN COLLEGE PARK - 3 Bedroom home located near schools and easy access to CAFB and Clovis Community College, Nice living area and large kitchen with granite counters, a walk in pantry, The master includes a large walk in closet, loads
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2312 Reese Dr.
2312 Reese Drive, Clovis, NM
2312 Reese Dr. Available 07/08/20 2312 Reese Dr. - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage, fenced yard,1800 square feet single family home. Built in 2005. Desired lease one year. Pets Allowed No Cats Allowed (RLNE3479796)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1604 Bosc ct
1604 Bosc Court, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1406 sqft
1604 Bosc ct Available 06/29/20 1604 Bosc ct - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, large fenced yard, patio, 1406 sq ft, central heat & air, all electric, built in 1994, 1 year lease, pet friendly with a $300 refundable pet deposit, Zia school
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2913 Holmberg
2913 Holmberg Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1173 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom family home! - Lovely 3 bedroom - 2 full bath home with 2 car garage. Great fireplace in this home. Big yard for kids to play.. Don't miss out on this one! Easy access to Cannon AFB. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3163308)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Mollie Circle
108 Mollie Court, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1514 sqft
108 Mollie Circle Available 07/06/20 3/2/2 Open Floor Plan, Mesa Schools, Dogs Are Welcome - This modern open floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bath,home has a fireplace in the living room plus a sun room for your plants or playthings! fully equipped kitchen