/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:01 AM
94 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Matawan, NJ
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
307 Springlawn Avenue
307 Springlawn Avenue, Matawan, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 307 Springlawn Avenue in Matawan. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
15 Chestnut Drive
15 Chestnut Drive, Matawan, NJ
Immaculate conditions this large 4 Bedroom, 2 full bath home boast family room with sliders leading to a patio that over looks a terrific backyard, Eat in Kitchen and formal dining room, Laundry room, 2 car Garage and so much more..
Results within 1 mile of Matawan
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
304 Wembley Place
304 Wembley Place, Morganville, NJ
** SPECTACULAR UPGRADED MARLBORO HOME ** This gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bathroom center hall colonial home with two story entry, new hardwood floors, private location backing to woods can be yours! The home has 9ft ceilings, master suite with his and
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
29 Stratton Road
29 Stratton Road, Middlesex County, NJ
Nothing has been spared in this AMAZING 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath brick front home that has it all! Hardwood floors throughout, custom details, 2 story foyer and family room. Office/Library off the family room with french doors.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
267 Barbara Place
267 Barbara Place, Monmouth County, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Barbara Place in Monmouth County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Matawan
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
303 Sundew Drive
303 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
*** GORGEOUS COLONIAL IN WOODBURY OAKS *** Amazing Home Totally Move-In ready, the Beautiful Home Features: Stunning White Kitchen with Quartz CounterTops & BackSplash * Upgraded Stainless Appliances * Beautiful Maintenance Free Floors * Superb
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
44 Hillcrest Road
44 Hillcrest Road, Monmouth County, NJ
Annual rental just in time to enjoy summer at the Jersey Shore! Lovingly maintained colonial in desirable Holmdel set on a private lot offering 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
84 Bethany Road
84 Bethany Road, Monmouth County, NJ
This 4 bedroom 3 full bath homes features an open rocking chair porch, Bay window brings bright sunlight into the combo living room dining room and kitchen area.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
307 Sundew Drive
307 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
** SPECTACULAR RENTAL OPPORTUNITY ** Awesome Colonial featuring: Hardwood Floors * New Eat-In Kitchen * New Bathroom * New Appliances * Freshly Painted * Fenced In Backyard * Close to Costco & Whole Foods... Great Schools & Great Commute
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
54 Thorne Lane
54 Thorn Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious home. 3 big bedrooms with enough closet space. Convenient laundry on 2nd level. Main level has an eat-in kitchen, dining area, living area, half bath. 1 car driveway. Huge, fenced yard in the back. Great commuter location. Old Bridge Schools
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
440 Indigo Court
440 Indigo Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Don't miss this gorgerous Endunit @ Point De Jardin: Open layout; Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Wood cabinets & SS Appliances in the remodeled Eat-in-Kitchen. Laminate Wood Flooring in whole house in the main level.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
346 Beverly Drive
346 Beverly Drive, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful single family home with fully fenced in yard is located within one mile of beach, shopping and playgrounds. Washer and dryer included. Central air. Flexibility with move in date. Also listed for sale.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
1069 Roseberry Court
1069 Rosenberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Light, Bright, and Clean, 3 bed, 2.5 bath END UNIT with NEWER LAMINATE FLOORS on first floor and BRAND NEW LAMINATE FlOORS on Second Floor. Whole house painted only a few days ago. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, and Full Bath.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
108 S Broadway
108 South Broadway Street, South Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated and lovely 3 bedroom upper level apartment offers a spacious living room and open kitchen. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, granite, refrigerator, gas stove/oven and microwave. All rooms are spacious.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
11 Franciscan Way
11 Franciscan Way, Monmouth County, NJ
This home does not disappoint. Nothing to do here but move in and Enjoy! Beautiful Move In Ready home for Rent. Completely Renovated on a Wonderful Street in a Desirable Neighborhood in Hazlet.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
40 Staghorn Drive
40 Staghorn Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Desirable Deerwood Farms. Beautiful renovated townhouse. Eat-in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Brand new wood like tile floors on first floor. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
294 Harvard Place
294 Harvard Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1676 sqft
This is it! Completely remodeled 3 BR, 2.5 Baths. Coventry model in the desirable Millponds community in Morganville. This beautifully redone home feature ceramic tile throughout the entire first floor.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
604 Vale Drive
604 Vale Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
This gorgeous contemporary colonial house with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms belongs to the desirable Marlboro school district system! Located in one of Marlboro's most convenient locations, it is close to the NY bus and train station, the PKWY,
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
318 Bernard Drive
318 Bernard Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
** SPECTACULAR UPGRADED MARLBORO HOME **....
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
148 Northampton Drive N148
148 Northampton Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
NICELY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM WITH FANTASTIC LOCATION IN CUL DE SAC WITH DECK FACING LARGE REAR SPACE. LIKE HAVING YOUR OWN BACKYARD. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER FURNACE AND REFRIGERATOR. GREAT HOLMDEL SCHOOLS. MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, BUSES AND TRAIN.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
558 Union Hill Road
558 Union Hill Road, Robertsville, NJ
Brand new full renovation by a designer who worked for some of the top fashion brands in NYC including Kate Spade, Oscar de la Renta, and Tommy Hilfiger, this elegant split-level colonial with tasteful modern finishes has it all.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
126 Beacon Hill Road
126 Beacon Hill Road, Morganville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious home on 2 acre private lot offers 3 bedrooms. Master and 2nd bedroom on the main level and another master bedroom in the finished basement.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
16 Crescent Place
16 Crescent Place, Monmouth County, NJ
Beautiful 4/5 bedroom house for rent on a Cul-de-sac with renovated kitchen spacious, dining room, family room with fireplace, plenty of closets and storage, washer & dryer, great outdoor space for grilling and garage. Sorry no pets allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
284 Silver Lane
284 Silver Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Commuters dream COME-TRUE. Minutes from public transportation. 3 level unit with over sized 2-car garage. Luxurious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood-burning fireplace in living room.
Similar Pages
Matawan Apartments with BalconyMatawan Apartments with GarageMatawan Apartments with GymMatawan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
East Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJAvenel, NJSecaucus, NJMadison, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJ