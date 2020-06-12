/
2 bedroom apartments
74 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Matawan, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
8 Units Available
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Last updated February 6 at 10:24pm
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.
Last updated February 6 at 10:26pm
Contact for Availability
Matawan Station Apartments
90 Main St, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
Discover serene living at Matawan Station, a garden style community in Central New Jersey.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
13 Johnson Avenue
13 Johnson Avenue, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Annual 2nd floor rental apartment in two family home. 2 Bedrooms and 1 full Bath, lovely interior with updated kitchen with dishwasher and new bath, wood floors throughout, central air, extra storage space in basement.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
200 Main Street
200 Main Street, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious two bedroom apartment located in a 2 family Victorian home with large living room, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and 42 inch cabinets, full bath and hardwood floors throughout. Large room for storage in hallway.
Results within 1 mile of Matawan
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1065 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Morganville
1 Unit Available
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
101 Reynolds Court
101 Reynolds Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Updated 2 bedroom unit has amazing space. Large rooms, bright eat-in kitchen. Plus additional dining area and large living rm with fireplace. Newer flooring, updated kitchen and bath. Great condition and location. FULL basement for tenants use.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Morganville
1 Unit Available
903 Matthew Road
903 Matthew Rd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1120 sqft
You must accompany your client.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
11 Lucia Court
11 Lucia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move in ready, carpets have just been freshly shampooed. Open kitchen/dining/living area with laminate floors. Large master bedroom has a full bath and walk-in-closet. Fully finished basement/recreation room, additional storage and attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Matawan
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
3 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
834 Darlington Drive
834 Darlington Drive, Brownville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely townhouse in Maiden Woods development. Kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living/dining room combination with slider to patio. Community pool, tennis, playground and clubhouse. Must have good credit, proof of income and tenant insurance.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
15 Puchala Drive
15 Puchala Drive, Sayreville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Move right in to this 2BR/1.5BA with Den/Study, Laundry Room & Direct Entry Garage. Large LivRm/DinRm offers flexibility for furniture settings. Eat-In Kitchen offers 2 windows for plenty of natural light and Pantry.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
231 Atlantic Street
231 Atlantic Street, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
968 sqft
Great rental in Keyport. Spacious home offering an upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit located in building B on the lower level in Gateway Park.Home includes breakfast bar in large kitchen, spacious dining area, comfortable living room space.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1 Fulton Street
1 Fulton Street, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1032 sqft
Fantastic rental....will not last!! You WILL NOT find a rental that looks like this! You will love this upgraded 2 bedroom single family home.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
153 Village Green Way
153 Village Green, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Welcome to Village Green Way in desirable Hazlet township! Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom town home features a spacious living room with hardwood floors, and newly remodeled eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
48 Ellen Heath Drive
48 Ellen Heath Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1228 sqft
Beautiful, updated, move-in ready 3 level townhouse. Brand new carpeting, neutral painting throughout, updated kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms. Bonus room/office on first level and direct access to garage.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
461 Hawthorne Place
461 Hawthorne Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2 Bedroom, 2 full bath upper level condo in convenient MillPonds. Master Bedroom has private full bathroom. Main bath has shower. Eat-in kitchen granite countertop & stainless steel appliances. Laundry room w/full size washer & dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
7 Boehm Drive
7 Boehm Drive, Sayreville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
Builders Model 2BR/2.5BA 3-Level Townhome in sought after La Mer Development.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
41 Village Green Way
41 Village Green, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1080 sqft
Beautiful renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath two story townhouse at Village Green in Hazlet. This home features new roof, new washer/dryer, new refrigerator and spacious eat in kitchen with pantry. Newer windows, large living room with bay window.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
31 Broadway
31 Broadway, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Great looking home FOR RENT in Keyport, NJ! Very light & bright on the inside, open floor plan. Hardwood floors through out. Lower level features the living room & dining room, nice eat in kitchen w/dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
73 Nicole Court
73 Nicole Court, Brownville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
This Beautifully Renovated 1st floor End Unit has 2/3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms! Open concept from kitchen to dining and living room! Kitchen includes recess lighting, granite countertops and breakfast bar! Large Master offers private bath and
