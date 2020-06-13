Apartment List
NJ
/
brigantine
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:15 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Brigantine, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Yearly Furnished Rental on the Lagoon Available 8/1/20. Great views and water access for Fishing, Kayaking, or Paddle-Boarding.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
1307 Ocean Ave
1307 Ocean Avenue, Brigantine, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2572 sqft
Location, Location, Location! This 4 bedroom home is located right across from the Beach w/ Ocean Views and located right in the center of town walking distance to beach, shops, restaurants, and more.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4413 Atlantic-Brigantine Boulevard, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5000 sqft
CUSTOM BRIGANTINE RENTAL! Yearly, Full Summer, Monthly or Weekly dates are available in this custom 5 bedroom bay-front home with 2 master bedrooms - one master is located on the main floor.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
600 W Brigantine Ave
600 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful ocean views from this Direct Ocean Front Raman unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two decks overlooking the ocean and in ground pool.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
7 Sailfish
7 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Yearly Rental. Spacious and clean 2 bedroom/2 ½ bath/1 car garage Moorings Townhouse available 6/26. Enjoy the 3 level open floor plan from one of 3 decks that allows lots of fresh air.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
406 31st S Street
406 31st Street South, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Location, Location, Location ! Direct Ocean Front Classic Beach House is available for you and your family to make Beach Memories ! This home has 3 bedrooms on the main upper level - Master Bedroom has a Queen bed, 2nd bedroom with a full and 3rd

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
141 S 5th Street
141 5th St S, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom 1 bath Condo on the bottom floor. On one of the most popular streets. Newer cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer. Hardwood floors. New tile in the bathroom. Large covered porch.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
208 N 5th St
208 5th St N, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steps to the beach.Duplex. Upstairs unit.Sun deck for entertaining. Great Location !

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
5 W Ocean Dr
5 Ocean Dr W, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
250 sqft
Avail. for Summer Rental at $2000.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
101 Sailfish Dr
101 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1544 sqft
Great Location... Sea Point ...Views from 2nd floor Deck of the AC Skyline. Large Contemporary floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings. Each Bedroom has it's Own Bath.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
215 S 4th Street
215 4th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4000 sqft
Immaculate upgraded 4000sq ft home just steps to the beautiful beach with ocean views! This custom built luxurious 3 story home features 4 Large bedrooms each with it's own private bath.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1490 sqft
OCEAN FRONT SUMMER RENTAL AT THE CLOISTERS BUILDING 4.Here is the perfect summer rental in a wonderful oceanfront complex! Minimal rental is one month: August $6000 or September for $4000. So much to love in this condo with ocean views...

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
332 35th St S
332 35th St S, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beach Block Summer Weekly Rental! You can't get much closer to the beach than this! All 3 bedrooms have their own private bathroom! Tenants are responsible to bring their own linens. Beach badges will be provided. Call today to reserve your vacation!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
530 W Shore Dr Dr
530 West Shore Drive, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
Bring your boat to Brigantine's magnificent, 5BR, 5.2BA Mediterranean bayfront home. Enjoy the AC skyline from the dock, or private pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
212 Vernon Place B
212 Vernon Place, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Ocean Views and steps to the beach. This beautiful condo has been totally remodeled. Ocean Views from Newly Renovated 3 bedroom plus an 8 X 12 low area perfect as a child's playroom or sleeping quarters.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4401 Ocean Ave
4401 Ocean Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1431 sqft
Yearly furnished rental in oceanfront complex with elevator. Beautiful with Open floor plan and 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.Unit located on the 2nd floor, but is one story. Excellent credit , references and work history required.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
311 41st Street
311 41st St S, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom condo steps to the Beach in Meticulous condition. Features include eat in kitchen, Two full baths including Master Bedroom with full bath.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
333 38th Street
333 38th St S, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beach Block Townhome - 3 Story with Elevator. Shows beautifully with hardwood floors with nice open layout with kitchen and livingroom area. Boasts fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with a large island. 5 bedrooms - 2 on first floor with queen beds.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
5216 Ocean Dr
5216 Ocean Drive South, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
5000 sqft
This is the summer rental of your dreams! Amazing sunsets, stunning ocean & AC skyline views can be yours as you relax in this oceanfront home after a fun day at the beach! There is room for everyone with 5 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
208 S 2nd Street
208 2nd St S, Brigantine, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
3 Levels of Luxury just steps to the Brigantine beach! 6 bedrooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 family rooms, open floor plan, 2nd floor living, multiple decks to enjoy the views & ocean breezes & more! Your dream beach vacation awaits! Features solid wood

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
200 24th Street South
200 24th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2020 Summer Rental! 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms located half block to the ball park. short walk to the Beach and Bay. Open floor plan tastefully decorated and well maintained. 2 living rooms, closed in front porch, large kitchen and dining room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
612 W Shore Dr Dr
612 West Shore Drive, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 612 W Shore Dr Dr in Brigantine. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
2201 Ocean
2201 Ocean Avenue, Brigantine, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Term for lease is Memorial Day week, May 23rd to Aug 1st: Steps To The Beach, Front and Center A-Zone...A must see Brigantine fortress for rent situated at truly one of the very best locations on the Island.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
339 S 13th Street
339 13th St S, Brigantine, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$7,750
5000 sqft
Luxurious and Stunning! This One of Kind Home is just steps to the Beautiful Brigantine Beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brigantine, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brigantine renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

