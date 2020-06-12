/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:04 AM
45 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in St. Peters, MO
Last updated June 12 at 09:43am
12 Units Available
PURE St. Peters Apartments
2100 Pure St, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
PURE St. Peters offers modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, with amazing walkability to shops, restaurants and stores.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1199 sqft
Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
931 sqft
Spacious apartments on tree-lined property. Natural light and fireplaces. Units have walk-in closets and air conditioning. Located along the Missouri River. Tennis court and indoor pool on site.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
450 Benton Drive
450 Benton Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1051 sqft
This rental condo is packed with features that will delight you! It is located in a quiet corner on the ground floor (no steps!), with a gorgeous patio that has space for your grill.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
430 Benton Drive
430 Benton Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1051 sqft
Enjoy carefree condo living in this spacious 2nd floor home with great features: Open floor plan, bay windows, generous bedroom sizes & closets, storage unit, private laundry room for your full-sized washer & electric dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
745 Sugar Glen
745 Sugar Glen Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
Spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath upper level condo available for lease! Master bedroom has it's own full bath and walk in closet, 2nd bath has plenty of counter space. Good sized living room with walk out deck for enjoying the beautiful weather.
Results within 1 mile of St. Peters
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
4 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1165 sqft
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
134 Shirley Ridge Drive
134 Shirleyridge Drive, St. Charles County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
Spacious 2BR/2BA third-floor condo with 1 car garage for lease in the beautiful Meadow Ridge subdivision. Two master suites with tons of natural light and access to the private patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
883 Boca Raton
883 Boca Raton Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL CURRENT TENANT VACATES, DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS. Perfectly located 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse.
Results within 5 miles of St. Peters
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
48 Units Available
Sun Valley Lake
1300 Sun Lake Dr, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$987
931 sqft
Sun Valley Lake Apartments is truly a unique property in St. Charles, Missouri. How many apartment communities could you have lunch on a private island? Ours makes picnicking a fun and close to home adventure.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
36 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1118 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1156 sqft
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1057 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
933 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
654 Homerun
654 Homerun Drive, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1088 sqft
This home won't last long! This home boasts vaulted ceilings throughout. The open floor plan starts with a large living room, next to a perfectly-sized dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
883 Boca Raton
883 Boca Raton Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL CURRENT TENANT VACATES, DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS. Perfectly located 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
3313 Domain Street
3313 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
Second floor Live/Work SPACIOUS town home located in the HEART of New Town! This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is CLEAN, BRIGHT, and ready to go.
Results within 10 miles of St. Peters
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
7 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1136 sqft
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
