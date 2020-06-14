144 Apartments for rent in Maryland Heights, MO with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maryland Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >
$
18 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Results within 1 mile of Maryland Heights
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
$
4 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
2 Units Available
Imperial Gardens Apartments
3630 Imperial Gardens Dr, St. Ann, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
780 sqft
Welcome to Imperial Gardens Apartments! Located within the idyllic city of St Ann, Imperial Gardens offers small-town charm in the heart of the big city.

1 Unit Available
12103 Trailways Drive
12103 Trailways Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1 sqft
OCCUPANCY for up to 4 PEOPLE. Freshly painted interior. ENERGY EFFICIENT newer furnace and a/c, thermal double pane windows and some upgraded LED light fixtures.

1 Unit Available
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1464 sqft
You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.

1 Unit Available
407 Pallardy Lane
407 Pallardy Lane, St. Charles, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2952 sqft
Great location! Great house! Newer home with all the amenities. Custom 42" kitchen cabinets w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, separate dining room & family room with gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Maryland Heights
$
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
$
16 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,074
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
Studio
$626
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$721
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
927 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,077
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
$
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
20 Units Available
Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$840
2 Bedrooms
$905
Renovated apartments in a modern community, just off Interstate 70. Fitness center, on-site maintenance, swimming pool, package receiving services and clubhouse. Spacious apartments overlook the grounds. Short-term leases available.
14 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$998
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
9 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$926
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
$
University City
21 Units Available
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Village Green
15 Units Available
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$947
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1228 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.

1 Unit Available
1005 Pine St.
1005 Pine Street, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome in the heart of St. Charles! - This cozy townhome features newer living room carpet, newer kitchen flooring and beautiful hardwood floors upstairs. In the back yard there's a private courtyard and a closet/shed for extra storage.

1 Unit Available
2333 Cleek Ct.
2333 Cleek Court, Crystal Lake Park, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2436 sqft
2333 Cleek Ct. Available 07/01/20 Sublime 4 bedroom in Crystal Lake Park/Ladue school district - Agent: Jay Rios (314)-486-0231 TEXT, call, or email stlouisrentals1978@gmail.

Overland
1 Unit Available
9459 Midland Blvd
9459 Midland Boulevard, Overland, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
1100 sqft
Spacious Two Bedroom house in Overland! - This two bedroom, single family home, offers a large yard, hardwood floors, central air, plus a bonus room off of the kitchen. There is a recently updated bathroom and kitchen.

1 Unit Available
132 Constance Court
132 Constance Court, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
952 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

Downtown Creve Coeur
1 Unit Available
652 Emerson Road
652 Emerson Road, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1017 sqft
Loft living in the heart of Creve Coeur. Top floor with elevator. Secure building with heated underground parking and wonderful amenities. Sweet as can be and functional.
City Guide for Maryland Heights, MO

Maryland Heights' is home to its county's first casino, Hollywood Casino St. Louis. Well, unless you count online casinos.

So you want to live in Saint Louis but you don't want to deal with crowded streets, noise-filled apartment complexes, and high prices? That may be exactly why you come to Maryland Heights. This suburb is home to more than 27,400 people, so it can't be that bad, right? Even better, if you don't like the concrete-parks found in the big city, this space has plenty of wide open parks to welcome you into. For all of these reasons, finding an apartment to rent in Maryland Heights may be just what you need to relax. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Maryland Heights, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maryland Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

