144 Apartments for rent in Maryland Heights, MO with hardwood floors
Maryland Heights' is home to its county's first casino, Hollywood Casino St. Louis. Well, unless you count online casinos.
So you want to live in Saint Louis but you don't want to deal with crowded streets, noise-filled apartment complexes, and high prices? That may be exactly why you come to Maryland Heights. This suburb is home to more than 27,400 people, so it can't be that bad, right? Even better, if you don't like the concrete-parks found in the big city, this space has plenty of wide open parks to welcome you into. For all of these reasons, finding an apartment to rent in Maryland Heights may be just what you need to relax. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maryland Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.