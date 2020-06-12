/
3 bedroom apartments
131 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shoreview, MN
Sitzer
1 Unit Available
303 Dennison Ave
303 Dennison Avenue, Shoreview, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This home is located in the much desired Moundsview School District. Refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom. Finished lower level with family room and den.
Verified
Little Canada
11 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1361 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5490
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4055
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and
Verified
Long Lake
5 Units Available
The View
1300 Northwest Pkwy, New Brighton, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1565 sqft
The View at Long Lake certainly deserves its name. Set in a beautiful, quiet lake-side environment, amenities including internet access and a 24-hour gym make this North Metro area community a must-see housing development.
Verified
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you will be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2
Verified
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 8056
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Verified
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 7026
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Verified
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 6000
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home!We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and 3
Verified
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 3023
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Verified
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 2026
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
Little Canada
10 Units Available
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1078 sqft
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
South of Maryland
1 Unit Available
114 Cook Avenue West
114 West Cook Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1303 sqft
WILL GET RENTED OUT FAST so hurry! Brand new updated two story home on the North End Area, St.
Flanery Park
1 Unit Available
1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE
1594 73 1/2 Avenue Northeast, Fridley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
Available 09/01/20 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE - Property Id: 297905 This spacious 1300 sq. ft.
South of Maryland
1 Unit Available
111 Front Ave
111 Front Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
Front Ave - Property Id: 284129 Spacious 3 bedroom home recently remodeled with high end finishes.
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
163 Roselawn Ave E
163 Roselawn Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1670 sqft
RENOVATED SINGLE-FAMILY HOME WITH ACREAGE! - Completely Renovated Classic Fancy 50's Single Family Home on .
1 Unit Available
11670 Goodhue St NE
11670 Goodhue Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2202 sqft
This immaculate, spacious home has everything you are looking for from the open floor plan to its proximity to restaurants and shopping.
South of Maryland
1 Unit Available
91 Jessamine Ave W
91 West Jessamine Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Perfect corner lot: classic, spacious 2+ bedroom/1 bathroom single family home in convenient location of St Paul.
Sherwood Glen
1 Unit Available
1218 Skillman Avenue East
1218 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1704 sqft
Gorgeous brick home with fire place. Home features large sunlit windows, a spacious back porch which is great for entertaining. Home has open floor plan, with spacious bedrooms and a large kitchen! Visit www.goalproperties.
