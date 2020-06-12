/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
122 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Shoreview, MN
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Results within 1 mile of Shoreview
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Little Canada
12 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Owasso
1 Unit Available
2730 Dale Street North
2730 Dale Street North, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
326 Available 07/01/20 Welcome to your completely updated home! As you walk into this home you have 2 large double closets for storage, as well as an in-unit 4' x 5' storage room! The living room is large, & opens up to the deck, dining room, &
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Owasso
1 Unit Available
2700 Dale St N
2700 Dale Street North, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom and 2 bath condo at desirable Ramsey Square. Enjoy a bright and sunny south facing balcony off the living room. The unit is located on the third floor in this security building with underground parking.
Results within 5 miles of Shoreview
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Energy Park
88 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1697 Payne Ave
1697 Payne Avenue, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
880 sqft
This unique single family home is located conveniently on Payne Avenue in Maplewood. 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath this home features built in shelving, new carpet, and lots of natural light. There is also a detached 2 stall garage and outbuilding.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lauderdale
1 Unit Available
1696 Pleasant St Apt C
1696 Pleasant Street, Lauderdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
937 sqft
Great location in high Demand! Walk to parks, harmar mall and Roseville on bus line. Update 2bed/2 bath in Lauderdale AREA. Unit has been painted! Enjoy a Very private Balcony surrounded by mature trees.
Results within 10 miles of Shoreview
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Warehouse District
4 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Downtown St. Paul
15 Units Available
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Bottineau
1 Unit Available
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Downtown West
20 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Warehouse District
41 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
St. Anthony West
7 Units Available
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Nicollet Island
18 Units Available
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,336
1204 sqft
Choose from a variety of floor plans in this elegant North Loop building. Huge windows, tall ceilings, lots of light. Modern amenities like quartz countertops, wood floors and patios in some units.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Warehouse District
9 Units Available
Copham
607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
960 sqft
Historic apartment with modern style located in the North Loop. Fitness center, public entertainment areas, roof deck and indoor dog run. Variety of floor plans for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Warehouse District
Contact for Availability
The Archive
110 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archive in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown West
33 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown East
49 Units Available
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1280 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Warehouse District
25 Units Available
Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1361 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Minneapolis with sweeping views of the Mississippi River. Modern kitchens with maple cabinets and granite countertops. Dramatic, oversized windows and many unique architectural features.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Snelling Hamline
31 Units Available
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Macalester - Groveland
61 Units Available
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1068 sqft
Were excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. Weve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
