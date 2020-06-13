Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Waterford, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Glengarry Park Apartments
850 Williamsbury Dr, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$740
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
925 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Centrally located in the heart of Oakland County, Glengarry Park offers one and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd
5039 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2712 sqft
**FULL RENT IS $2850; however, tenant receives a $20 rent discount IF payment is made through Cloud application AND an additional $30 rent discount if paid ON or BEFORE due date making rent payment $2800** Right on Crescent Lake with full water

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4080 Forest Glen Ct
4080 Forest Glen Court, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Waterford Colonial 1800 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 bath Waterford Colonial (W Walton and Clintonville) with two car attached garage, full finished basement and nicely landscaped lot on cul de sac.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1420 DUNDEE Drive
1420 Dundee Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
WONDERFUL RANCH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, COVERED REAR PORCH, PETS ALLOWED (MUST BE INDIVIDUALLY APPROVED BY LANDLORD ON CASE BASIS) HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE & BASEMENT. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS 1ST MONTHS RENT.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3553 Port Cove Drive
3553 Port Cove Drive, Waterford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
All sports Cass Lake Port Cove Condominium offers boat slip, (Onetime fee of $1500.00, annual fee of $200.00) beautiful outdoor pool overlooking Cass Lake, & sandy beach with lakeside gazebo.
Results within 1 mile of Waterford
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,036
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
121 Ogemaw Rd
121 Ogemaw Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1504 sqft
Please contact via email for prompt response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No pets. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application.
Results within 5 miles of Waterford
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
3 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
6 Units Available
Encore at Deerhill Villas
4000 Brookside Road, Village of Clarkston, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1673 sqft
With its impressive design, superior comforts and keen sensibility, Encore at Deerhill Villas offers a symphony of style in luxury living that is well within your means.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Walled Lake
Contact for Availability
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
502 Wyoming Ave
502 Wyoming Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
650 sqft
SECTION 8: YES This efficient 2Bedroom and 1Bath Ranch is everything you need and nothing you don't - and it's within just a couple of miles of Pontiac's many lakeside parks and golf! In the up-to-date kitchen, a gas stove sits opposite the

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive
3290 Edgewood Park Drive, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2125 sqft
LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5045 Oakbrooke Dr
5045 Oakbrooke Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3500 sqft
RENT TO OWN Spacious split level walk out - Property Id: 188515 Fabulous contemporary split level in the heart of West Bloomfield.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1932 Klingensmith Rd
1932 Klingensmith Road, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
Available immediately A must see Condo! . Text or call to schedule viewing (248) 747 2911 (RLNE5388405)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1895 Hunters Ln
1895 Hunters Lane, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1059 sqft
1059 sq. ft. 2 bed, 2 bath Lake Orion ranch condo (Joslyn and Scripps) with two car attached garage and finished walk out basement. Doorwall in living room with access to large deck. Finished basement with full back and walkout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4533 Bantry Dr
4533 Bantry Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2240 sqft
DON'T LET LESS THAN PERFECT CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! ?????? This is a 4 bedroom 2 1/2 home with 2,240 Sqaure Feet in a Quite neighborhood.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
821 Brandon Ave
821 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Spacious 1,600 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses. Available 04/01/2020.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
498 Montana Ave
498 Montana Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
722 sqft
Remodeled home, bsmt, central air, lg screened in ft porch, handicap ramp to front door, hardwood floors Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2482539)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
96 N Ardmore St
96 North Ardmore Street, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$760
913 sqft
Nice family area home, central air, full basement, 2 car garage Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2128231)

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2148 LANGHAM Drive
2148 Langham Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3294 sqft
Welcome to 2148 Langham where the Seller spared no expense on this 2004 custom-built home With Birmingham schools and private Walnut Lake dock/beach privileges. Retreat to your first floor master suite.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6765 LANGTOFT Street
6765 Langtoft Avenue, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
3435 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath on the only free flowing canal on private 325 acre Upper Straits Lake. Only one house away from the main lake. Dock space for 1 boat. Conveniently located, over 4000 sq. ft. of finished living space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Waterford, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waterford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

