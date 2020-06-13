Apartment List
/
MI
/
mount clemens
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

69 Apartments for rent in Mount Clemens, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Two story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Enclosed front porch. Great hardwood floors. There is a living room and a dining room. Full unfinished basement. Small back yard with a shed and a carport.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
160 S Christine
160 South Christine Circle, Mount Clemens, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1020 sqft
FOR LEASE - OPEN HOUSE - WED JUN 10th 1-3:30 MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY Beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse offering TONS OF UPDATES with front yard overlooking the park. & a private fenced backyard that overlooks woods.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
211 N Christine Cir
211 North Christine Circle, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
Freshly painted 1 bedroom ranch condo with basement and fenced yard. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen a & bathroom, nice size bedroom, doorwall to backyard. All appliances included

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C
40 New Street, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$700
800 sqft
Located in Time Square Building in Downtown Mt. Clemens across from Macomb County Court building and the new “City Center Park”. Entrance at 40 New Street is security locked. Suite "C", floor plan included in docs.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Clemens

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
37347 STONEGATE Circle
37347 Stonegate Circle, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1231 sqft
Carriage style upper condo with attached garage. Recently remodeled. Spacious 2 bedroom condo with balcony off living area. Dining area. Downstairs mud room leading to attached garage. Master has dressing area with sink and a walk in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
38610 Harrison Creek
38610 Harrison Creek Court, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
HARRISON TOWNSHIP BEAUTY!!! EXCELLENT LOCATION !! - SUPER AREA !! OPEN FLOOR PLAN -- DOORWALL TO DECK OVERLOOKING VERY PRIVATE YARD -- 1ST FLR LAUNDRY, FULL BASEMENT & LARGE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE FOR STORAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Clemens
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$840
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,083
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macomb
23241 Yarrow Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1311 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers ample living space with a den option, larger kitchen, and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community. Each home features a private garage attached. Near M-59 and M-53.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$854
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from Hall Road restaurants and shopping. Near Macomb Community College. On-site pool, sundeck, and play area. Open interiors with ample living space and storage. Newer appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:56am
$
Contact for Availability
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
Encore at Ashby Preserve
25879 Ashby Dr, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1405 sqft
The spotlight is on Encore at Ashby Preserve, with a luscious backdrop of beautiful green protected wetlands welcoming you as you turn into this remote community.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
22833 Lake Dr
22833 Lake Drive, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1242 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home, 2 full baths on main floor, Dining Room, Totally remodeled: All new flooring, New Siding, New Kitchen Counter tops and back splashes, New main bathroom (Tub-toilet-sink), New front Deck, New front doors, New interior doors

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37446 Charter Oaks Blvd
37446 Charter Oaks Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1020 sqft
This is an amazing 2 bed 1 bath home in Clinton Township. Brand new flooring and paint throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37522 JEFFERSON Unit#Bldg 2 Unit 201
37522 Jefferson Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO ON THE LAKE FOR LEASE $1400 A MONTH - FANTASTIC 2ND FLOOR UNIT FOR LEASE. EXCELLENT VIEWS OF LAKE FROM THE DECK AND GREAT ROOM. GAS FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, 3 DOOR WALLS LEADING TO BALCONY.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard
39286 East Royal Doulton Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2650 sqft
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard Available 08/01/20 Executive-style Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, Library, 2 Baths in Clinton Township - Sharp 4 Bedroom, 2650 square foot Colonial Home with 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
21173 Suffolk
21173 Suffolk Street, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
Remarkable Rental! Great location; 15 min. McLaren Hospital, Selfridge Air Base. Close to I-94. Ready July 1st! Attractive sprawling ranch. Nice entry at the front door. Large front porch accented by white railings.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
41991 Ehrke Drive
41991 Ehrke Drive, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY ON THIS GORGEOUS UPDATED RANCH. OFFERS LARGE CARPETED BASEMENT W/SEPARATE LAUNDRY AREA W/WASHER & DRYER AND LOADS OF STORAGE. LOVELY KITCHEN, UPDATED CABINETS, REFRIG. RANGE & BUILT IN DISHWASHER. DOOR-WALL LEADING TO PATIO.

1 of 50

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard
21823 Christenbury Creek Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
3354 sqft
Rare new construction LEASE opportunity in Macomb Township's desirable Christenbury Creek community. Arteva's "Lancaster" colonial features over 3,700+ Sqft of finished living space including an elevated study and a sunken flex room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15865 FRANKLIN DR
15865 North Franklin Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
968 sqft
Clean End Unit townhouse condo with attached garage and basement. Spacious living room. Sliding door from the dining area leads to a lovely private fenced in patio. The condo offers both a full bathroom and a first floor half bathroom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
31705 S River
31705 South River Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1182 sqft
Beautiful, completely remodeled Riverfront Condo! 2nd floor ranch in Upscale community with Elevator. Enjoy incredible sunsets every evening and stunning river view from inside or from your private balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mount Clemens, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mount Clemens renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Mount Clemens 1 BedroomsMount Clemens 2 BedroomsMount Clemens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Clemens 3 Bedrooms
Mount Clemens Apartments with BalconyMount Clemens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Clemens Apartments with ParkingMount Clemens Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mount Clemens Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Clemens Pet Friendly PlacesMount Clemens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIRochester Hills, MI
Auburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MI
Grosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MIPort Huron, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-DearbornOakland University
Schoolcraft College