2 bedroom apartments
75 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Clemens, MI
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
160 S Christine
160 South Christine Circle, Mount Clemens, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1020 sqft
FOR LEASE - OPEN HOUSE - WED JUN 10th 1-3:30 MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY Beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse offering TONS OF UPDATES with front yard overlooking the park. & a private fenced backyard that overlooks woods.
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
112 S Christine Cir
112 South Christine Circle, Mount Clemens, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1020 sqft
Great Condo with plenty of space, fenced-in yard, you can easily live and maintain this home with a full basement! 1.5 baths, spacious kitchen with a dining area, granite counters, freshly painted, Main bathroom fully renovated.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
37347 STONEGATE Circle
37347 Stonegate Circle, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1231 sqft
Carriage style upper condo with attached garage. Recently remodeled. Spacious 2 bedroom condo with balcony off living area. Dining area. Downstairs mud room leading to attached garage. Master has dressing area with sink and a walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
38610 Harrison Creek
38610 Harrison Creek Court, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
HARRISON TOWNSHIP BEAUTY!!! EXCELLENT LOCATION !! - SUPER AREA !! OPEN FLOOR PLAN -- DOORWALL TO DECK OVERLOOKING VERY PRIVATE YARD -- 1ST FLR LAUNDRY, FULL BASEMENT & LARGE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE FOR STORAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Clemens
7 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
7 Units Available
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind.
6 Units Available
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments
36760 Farmbrook Dr, Clinton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
Located close to I-94, I-696 and Macomb Mall. Apartments have a separate dining area, AC and fully equipped kitchen. Community features a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
9 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
17 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$935
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
10 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macomb
23241 Yarrow Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1311 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers ample living space with a den option, larger kitchen, and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community. Each home features a private garage attached. Near M-59 and M-53.
4 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from Hall Road restaurants and shopping. Near Macomb Community College. On-site pool, sundeck, and play area. Open interiors with ample living space and storage. Newer appliances.
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Roseville
4 Units Available
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
Contact for Availability
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan.
2 Units Available
Encore at Ashby Preserve
25879 Ashby Dr, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1405 sqft
The spotlight is on Encore at Ashby Preserve, with a luscious backdrop of beautiful green protected wetlands welcoming you as you turn into this remote community.
1 Unit Available
37446 Charter Oaks Blvd
37446 Charter Oaks Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1020 sqft
This is an amazing 2 bed 1 bath home in Clinton Township. Brand new flooring and paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
37522 JEFFERSON Unit#Bldg 2 Unit 201
37522 Jefferson Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO ON THE LAKE FOR LEASE $1400 A MONTH - FANTASTIC 2ND FLOOR UNIT FOR LEASE. EXCELLENT VIEWS OF LAKE FROM THE DECK AND GREAT ROOM. GAS FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, 3 DOOR WALLS LEADING TO BALCONY.
Fraser
1 Unit Available
16525 WOODLANE
16525 Woodlane, Fraser, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1061 sqft
Just remodeled with brand new laminate flooring throughout the unit. This upper ranch unit has 2 bedroom/2 full baths. This spacious unit comes with a gas fireplace in the living room and has cathedral ceilings in the dining room.
1 Unit Available
15865 FRANKLIN DR
15865 North Franklin Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
968 sqft
Clean End Unit townhouse condo with attached garage and basement. Spacious living room. Sliding door from the dining area leads to a lovely private fenced in patio. The condo offers both a full bathroom and a first floor half bathroom.
1 Unit Available
37524 JEFFERSON AVE APT 101
37524 Jefferson Ave, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
962 sqft
Condo in a gated community located on Lake Saint Clair in Harrison Township. Stainless steel appliances with fresh paint and very clean. Possible boat docking access. Rent includes club features with usage of the pool and other amenities.
1 Unit Available
37079 BRYNFORD
37079 Brynford Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
Remarks: Welcome, Home! JUST MOVE IN! Beautiful condo in Fox Chase. UPDATED THROUGHOUT. 2 bedrooms with 2 FULL bathrooms, and half bath on the first floor. The first bedroom has two walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
31705 S River
31705 South River Road, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1182 sqft
Beautiful, completely remodeled Riverfront Condo! 2nd floor ranch in Upscale community with Elevator. Enjoy incredible sunsets every evening and stunning river view from inside or from your private balcony.
1 Unit Available
44666 Connecticut
44666 Connecticut Court, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Ready for new tenant. Virtual showings only. Landlord will review potential tenants info and lease will be signed upon approval. Gorgeous end unit ranch! Completely updated! Association covers lawn, snow, water & trash.
