/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
73 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Clarksburg, MD
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1249 sqft
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Results within 1 mile of Clarksburg
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
22 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1105 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
12701 FOUND STONE RD #201
12701 Found Stone Road, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unique 2nd floor condo has its own private garage & private entrance & stairs to the garage.
Results within 5 miles of Clarksburg
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
27 Units Available
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
808 sqft
Garden-style apartment community on 37 acres of land near the intersection of Route 118 and I-270. Apartments feature modern kitchens, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents' amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
23 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1230 sqft
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
25 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
909 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
14 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
$
21 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
16 Units Available
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1010 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Germantown MARC Station and I-270. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit laundry. Communal amenities include a courtyard, clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
35 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
37 Units Available
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1002 sqft
Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens situated near Germantown Town Center Urban Park. Pet- and family-friendly community boasting a swimming pool, children's playground and on-site daycare. Reserved parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
25 Units Available
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1073 sqft
Luxurious complex is across the street from Kingsview Village Center, Starbucks and Anytime Fitness. Community amenities feature pool, lounge chairs and business center. Units feature patio or balcony, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 05:35pm
25 Units Available
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
910 sqft
Carefully manicured setting with pet-friendly policies. Short distance from MARC Germantown station and I-270. Residents enjoy access to high-speed internet, personal balconies, swimming pool, playground, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
11 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1075 sqft
Walking distance to shopping, dining, and Germantown Library. Near Town Center Park and Black Hill Regional Park. High-end units with granite counters and fireplace. Elevator, parking garage, clubhouse. Close to I-270.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
27 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
9 Units Available
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
887 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters, breakfast bar, and in-unit W/D. Business center, package receiving, 24-hr maintenance and clubhouse. Close to Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and access to I-270.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1082 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
15 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1182 sqft
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
5 Units Available
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
When it comes to upscale apartment living, we've made your decision easy. Millstone at Kingsview is the premier apartment community in Germantown, MD, featuring high-end style and elegant touches you wont find anywhere else.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 4 at 01:53pm
$
9 Units Available
Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
912 sqft
Large property with beautiful grounds and playground. Smoke-free apartments with patio/balcony, in-unit W/D and accent walls. Community has car wash station, carports and 24-hr gym. Shops and I-270 nearby.
Similar Pages
Clarksburg 1 BedroomsClarksburg 2 BedroomsClarksburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClarksburg 3 BedroomsClarksburg Accessible Apartments
Clarksburg Apartments with BalconyClarksburg Apartments with GarageClarksburg Apartments with GymClarksburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClarksburg Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDChevy Chase, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MD