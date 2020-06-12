/
2 bedroom apartments
109 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Capitol Heights, MD
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
771 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1052 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
8 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
784 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Coral Hills
5 Units Available
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
756 sqft
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.
5 Units Available
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
937 sqft
Spacious floorplans with private patios, walk-in closets, and well-equipped kitchens. Minutes away from the National Harbor and Capital Beltway. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
6 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
227 63rd Street, NE
227 63rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
788 sqft
VIDEO TOUR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-AE-C7Kurs&feature=youtu.be Learn about Cooperative Homes - https://www.investopedia.com/articles/pf/08/housingco-op.
1 Unit Available
706 Rollins Ave Basement
706 Rollins Avenue, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1264 sqft
Spacious two bedroom basement apartment with private entrance.
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
4800 C St SE
4800 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
635 sqft
Newly renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in Marshall Heights neighborhood. The kitchen features nice countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and stove, range hood, and plenty of cabinet space. The unit is filled with natural light.
1 Unit Available
6731 MILLTOWN COURT
6731 Milltown Court, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1045 sqft
ONE LEVEL Living at it's Best!!! Private entrance, Fresh paint and carpet, Large two bedrooms, one bath, open floor plan condo with separate dining and living rooms, large eat in kitchen , sliding patio doors to deck area that backs to trees.
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
4930 A St SE -202
4930 A Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
9 Unit Multi-Family home 9 Unit Multi -Family home
Suitland-Silver Hill
2 Units Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
910 sqft
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
23 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1190 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Greater Landover
26 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
90 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
East Riverdale
5 Units Available
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
651 sqft
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Trinidad - Langston
21 Units Available
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
920 sqft
Located within historic Ivy City building. Apartments feature industrial finishes and exposed brick. Community amenities include a pool, business center and billiards table. Right by the National Arboretum, with easy access to New York Avenue.
Cheverly
10 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
894 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
6 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Greater Landover
5 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
12 Units Available
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
838 sqft
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
2 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
814 sqft
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
