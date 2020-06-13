Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:14 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Attleboro, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3
179 County St, Attleboro, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Unit 179-3, 177-3 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Unit in Clean, Quiet Bldg. near Park - Property Id: 102830 Completely re-modeled 2 BR unit in clean quiet building near Capron Park. Enjoy the beautiful walking & running trails.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
14-16 East 4th Street
14-16 East Fourth Street, Attleboro, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
This STUNNINGLY maintained townhouse style apartment has everything a single family can offer! Where else can you find a rental with 1,500 sq. ft? There is plenty of room for entertaining from the spacious first level to the 4 bedrooms upstairs.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
15 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,708
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,427
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1311 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Providence
18 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,677
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cumberland Hill
18 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Providence
31 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,770
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
38 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
50 Pitman St 1
50 Pitman St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated Two bedroom Near Wayland Square - Property Id: 287682 Beautiful East side Apartment within walking distance to Wayland Square, Fox point, the East bay bike path and two grocery stores.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
1 Park Row W Unit 23
1 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,750
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! PARKING: $135/MONTH UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand Community room

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
157 Governor St. 2
157 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 157 Governor St. - Property Id: 266899 Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom 2nd floor apt in Wayland Square neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
12 Benefit Street
12 Benefit Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Bright second floor apartment in historic building. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, master bedroom with en suite marble tiled bathroom w/ soaker tub, large deck with great city views, parking.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Wanskuck
1 Unit Available
124 Dante Street
124 Dante Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Bright and sunny first floor apartment with 3 beds and 1 bath. Home features front porch, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout , generous sized bedrooms, large kitchen/dining room, brand new bathroom and fresh paint.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
386 Lloyd Ave
386 Lloyd Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
386 Lloyd Ave Unit 1 Providence RI 02906 Watch Our YouTube Video Walk-Through Here: https://www.youtube.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hope
1 Unit Available
1032 Hope Street
1032 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Fantastic, renovated 2nd floor 3 bedroom with double living room or living, dining room combination perfectly located directly across from Blackstone Boulevard park, Features include beautiful new kitchen and bath, covered porch overlooking park, 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
13 Park Street
13 Park Street, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
DOWNTOWN MANSFIELD - Large one level - 2100 square foot apartment. Immaculate 2/3 bedroom, 2 full baths. Eat-in kitchen, fully applianced. Dining room and living room with 12 foot ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
177 West
177 West Street, Mansfield Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
First floor two bedroom unit has a gorgeous kitchen w/granite counters, tile floors. Replacement windows. Direct access to basement space and their own washer/dryer. Off street parking for 2 cars, tenants have access to yard.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
265 Benefit Street
265 Benefit, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
265 Benefit (Athenaeum Row #5) is one of the most prestigious addresses on the East Side of Providence.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
62 Tucker Street
62 Tucker Street, Providence County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1050 sqft
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and thoroughly renovated three bedroom apartment in Saylesville. Featuring hardwood floors, new higher end kitchen, new bath, private porch, and much more.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
North Seekonk
1 Unit Available
180 Read Street
180 Read Street, Bristol County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4500 sqft
This exceptional contemporary home offers a large eat in chef's kitchen, 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
104 John Street
104 John Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! BRAND NEW, high end 3 bedroom town house in the heart of the East Side. Hardwood floors throughout, new kitchens and bathrooms with ss appliances and granite counter tops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
750 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
City Guide for Attleboro, MA

Polish up those old pearls before you head to Attleboro--this former "Jewelry Capitol of the World" remains a shining gem in the Providence and Boston metropolitan areas.

A relatively small city in southern Massachusetts with enormous historical appeal, Attleboro, MA was first settled in 1634 and incorporated in 1694. It's a favored bedroom community for nearby Providence, Rhode Island (10 miles away), and is within reasonable commuting distance to the region's largest city, Boston (40 miles away). Just don't confuse the town with neighboring North Attleborough; Attleboro has been "ugh"-free since reincorporating in 1914. Attleboro residents have plenty of room to spread out, with just over 40,000 residents inhabiting the city's 28-square-mile footprint. Imagine a city just a bit smaller than Miami but with only 2 percent of the population -- plenty of leg room, so to speak. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Attleboro, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Attleboro renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

