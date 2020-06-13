45 Apartments for rent in Attleboro, MA with balcony

Polish up those old pearls before you head to Attleboro--this former "Jewelry Capitol of the World" remains a shining gem in the Providence and Boston metropolitan areas.

A relatively small city in southern Massachusetts with enormous historical appeal, Attleboro, MA was first settled in 1634 and incorporated in 1694. It's a favored bedroom community for nearby Providence, Rhode Island (10 miles away), and is within reasonable commuting distance to the region's largest city, Boston (40 miles away). Just don't confuse the town with neighboring North Attleborough; Attleboro has been "ugh"-free since reincorporating in 1914. Attleboro residents have plenty of room to spread out, with just over 40,000 residents inhabiting the city's 28-square-mile footprint. Imagine a city just a bit smaller than Miami but with only 2 percent of the population -- plenty of leg room, so to speak. See more