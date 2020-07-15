Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

11 Apartments for rent in West Monroe, LA with balconies

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Shadow Glen
1001 Glenwood Dr, West Monroe, LA
Studio
$545
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$580
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
881 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom apartments located near I-20. Units are pet-friendly and include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Community features a saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, and laundry facility.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
710 Mitchell Lane
710 Mitchell Lane, West Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
RENT: $600. DEPOSIT: $400. SECTION 8 ACCEPTED THREE BEDROOM, ONE BATH, CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS INSIDE HOUSE COVERED GARAGE GAS AND ELECTRIC NEWLY REMODELED WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS SCREENED-IN PORCH.
Results within 1 mile of West Monroe

1 of 33

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
301 East Lafayette Drive
301 East Lafayette Drive, Ouachita County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2257 sqft
Lease to purchase Acadian style two-story 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1015 Spencer Avenue
1015 Spencer Avenue, Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in North Monroe - You must see this beautifully well kept home at 1015 Spencer Ave Monroe, La. Very convenient location near Cormiers, Neville High School, Lee Jr. High and plenty of shopping and restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Willow Ridge Unit C
103 Willow Ridge Dr, Claiborne, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Quiet area in Highland Elementary School District. 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom quaint upstairs apartment unit. Located close to Downing Pines Road and Warren Drive. Large living room with wood burning fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of West Monroe

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5607 Whites Ferry Road
5607 Whites Ferry Road, Ouachita County, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3/2 inWest Monroe near Darbonne Bayou - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home on large lot in West Monroe near Darbonne Bayou. Spacious floor plan with lots of cabinet and storage space. New carpeting in living room and all bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3200 Sterlington Road
3200 Sterlington Rd, Ouachita County, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1112 sqft
This unit is downstairs facing the beautiful wooded area where you may view grazing deer or other wildlife. It is in the first building nearest the clubhouse, fitness center, and pool area.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Lou Drive
100 Lou Drive, Ouachita County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1223 sqft
Located off Ole Hwy 15 in West Monroe this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is on a corner lot with a fenced in back yard. Far enough away from all the hustle, but still minutes from everything.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
815 East Rimes
815 East Rimes Circle, Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bed 2 bath Home in Monroe - 3 bedroom 2 bath home just off of Armand St in Monroe. 2 car carport, walled-in game room, enclosed patio pavilion. Brand new carpets throughout. Electric cook top stove, in-wall oven, dishwasher included.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4101 Lee Avenue
4101 Lee Avenue, Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$550
1738 sqft
Gas and Electric Window units provided by resident Laundry hookups Gas stove connection Fenced in back yard Front Porch No section 8 No Appliances Included Pet Friendly. All Electric
Results within 10 miles of West Monroe

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
311 Beasley St.
311 Beasley Street, Lakeshore, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1336 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath. Enclosed garage and laundry room. Appliances included (range / microwave / fridge). 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath. Enclosed garage and laundry room. Appliances included (range / microwave / fridge).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in West Monroe, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Monroe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

