Amenities
***At this time, we are conducting virtual tours only. Please call/text or email to request a virtual tour. Please note that a member of our leasing team will contact you for scheduling..***The Retreat at Acadian Point Apartments, in Lafayette, Louisiana, is a community of spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments set on lushly landscaped grounds. Our community has just completed renovations including a new swimming pool area, outdoor gas grills, an outdoor lounge area with fireplace, fitness center and a dog park! We have also added new electronic access gates, brushed nickel hardware, ceiling fans, upgraded flooring and full-size GE washer and dryers in every home!The Retreat at Acadian Point is centrally located to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Whole Foods, Target and more with a convenient commute to Broussard, Louisiana, which includes Baker, Halliburton, and other large employers.