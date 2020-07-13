All apartments in Lafayette
The Retreat at Acadian Point

221 Verot School Rd · (337) 284-3211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 264 · Avail. Aug 6

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 136 · Avail. Sep 3

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 345 · Avail. Aug 4

$705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 10

$829

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 441 · Avail. Aug 4

$844

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 455 · Avail. Aug 15

$854

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat at Acadian Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
trash valet
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
car wash area
courtyard
hot tub
***At this time, we are conducting virtual tours only. Please call/text or email to request a virtual tour. Please note that a member of our leasing team will contact you for scheduling..***The Retreat at Acadian Point Apartments, in Lafayette, Louisiana, is a community of spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments set on lushly landscaped grounds. Our community has just completed renovations including a new swimming pool area, outdoor gas grills, an outdoor lounge area with fireplace, fitness center and a dog park! We have also added new electronic access gates, brushed nickel hardware, ceiling fans, upgraded flooring and full-size GE washer and dryers in every home!The Retreat at Acadian Point is centrally located to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Whole Foods, Target and more with a convenient commute to Broussard, Louisiana, which includes Baker, Halliburton, and other large employers.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$187
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Retreat at Acadian Point have any available units?
The Retreat at Acadian Point has 9 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Retreat at Acadian Point have?
Some of The Retreat at Acadian Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat at Acadian Point currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat at Acadian Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat at Acadian Point pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat at Acadian Point is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat at Acadian Point offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat at Acadian Point offers parking.
Does The Retreat at Acadian Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Retreat at Acadian Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat at Acadian Point have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat at Acadian Point has a pool.
Does The Retreat at Acadian Point have accessible units?
No, The Retreat at Acadian Point does not have accessible units.
Does The Retreat at Acadian Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat at Acadian Point has units with dishwashers.
Does The Retreat at Acadian Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Retreat at Acadian Point has units with air conditioning.
