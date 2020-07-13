Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill trash valet parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance car wash area courtyard hot tub

***At this time, we are conducting virtual tours only. Please call/text or email to request a virtual tour. Please note that a member of our leasing team will contact you for scheduling..***The Retreat at Acadian Point Apartments, in Lafayette, Louisiana, is a community of spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments set on lushly landscaped grounds. Our community has just completed renovations including a new swimming pool area, outdoor gas grills, an outdoor lounge area with fireplace, fitness center and a dog park! We have also added new electronic access gates, brushed nickel hardware, ceiling fans, upgraded flooring and full-size GE washer and dryers in every home!The Retreat at Acadian Point is centrally located to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Whole Foods, Target and more with a convenient commute to Broussard, Louisiana, which includes Baker, Halliburton, and other large employers.