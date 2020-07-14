Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pool 24hr gym bbq/grill courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room online portal tennis court trash valet

Turning everyday living into a luxury experience, Chateau des Lions Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. With spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, there is a home perfectly suited for everyone looking for convenient living. Your home will include a private attached garage, kitchen complete with a full appliance package, a large garden tub, over sized walk-in closets, full size washer and dryers in each unit and a private patio or balcony that overlooks beautiful landscaped courtyards. Enjoy our resort style swimming pool, tennis courts, 24 hour fitness and much more. Our community is located in the heart of Lafayette which makes shopping, dining out, banking and daily life at the palm of your hands!