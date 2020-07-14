All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Chateau des Lions

6000 Johnston St · (337) 806-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6000 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A2-1

$960

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

A1-1

$961

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

C1-1

$1,103

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

3 Bedrooms

D1-1

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chateau des Lions.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pool
24hr gym
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
tennis court
trash valet
Turning everyday living into a luxury experience, Chateau des Lions Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. With spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, there is a home perfectly suited for everyone looking for convenient living. Your home will include a private attached garage, kitchen complete with a full appliance package, a large garden tub, over sized walk-in closets, full size washer and dryers in each unit and a private patio or balcony that overlooks beautiful landscaped courtyards. Enjoy our resort style swimming pool, tennis courts, 24 hour fitness and much more. Our community is located in the heart of Lafayette which makes shopping, dining out, banking and daily life at the palm of your hands!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20/monthly per pet
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chateau des Lions have any available units?
Chateau des Lions offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $960, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,103, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,300. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Chateau des Lions have?
Some of Chateau des Lions's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chateau des Lions currently offering any rent specials?
Chateau des Lions is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chateau des Lions pet-friendly?
Yes, Chateau des Lions is pet friendly.
Does Chateau des Lions offer parking?
Yes, Chateau des Lions offers parking.
Does Chateau des Lions have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chateau des Lions offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chateau des Lions have a pool?
Yes, Chateau des Lions has a pool.
Does Chateau des Lions have accessible units?
No, Chateau des Lions does not have accessible units.
Does Chateau des Lions have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chateau des Lions has units with dishwashers.
Does Chateau des Lions have units with air conditioning?
No, Chateau des Lions does not have units with air conditioning.
