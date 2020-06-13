Apartment List
/
LA
/
harvey
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

67 Apartments for rent in Harvey, LA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Magnolia Trace
31 Units Available
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
Studio
$815
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Kensington Gardens
30 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1046 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
Results within 1 mile of Harvey
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
4 Units Available
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1145 sqft
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Results within 5 miles of Harvey
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
Old Aurora
69 Units Available
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gert Town
14 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,248
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1027 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Mid-City
61 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
$
Bywater
13 Units Available
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1076 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1947 sqft
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
French Quarter
27 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Central Business District
289 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
French Quarter
1 Unit Available
527 BURGUNDY Street #5
527 Burgundy Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
QUIETLY TUCKED BEHIND 1870's CREOLE COTTAGE in the Central French Quarter, this 1bed, 1bath unit is just off the N. Rampart St. streetcar line.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bywater
1 Unit Available
1522 Poland Ave
1522 Poland Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2194 sqft
Large Renovated Bywater 3 Bedroom! Must See! - Call or Text 504-380-9699 to schedule a showing! Rent $2,195.00 plus $35/mo Resident Benefit Package Deposit $2,195.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
French Quarter
1 Unit Available
526 Dumaine St
526 Dumaine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2nd floor, fully furnished apartment. 1 bedroom (plus sofa bed in living room), 1.5 bathrooms, private balcony overlooking Dumaine St. Central A/C & heat. Wood floors in living room & bedroom, slate floors in fully furnished kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Roch
1 Unit Available
2449 N. Villere St.
2449 North Villeré Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2100 sqft
Stunning New Construction! - Stunning new construction and spacious layout. Gate for driveway. Outdoor barbecue on large rear deck. Landscape yard. Designer colors. Pine floors. Large walk in master closet.Designer tubs, move right in.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Algiers Point
1 Unit Available
232 Bermuda St C
232 Bermuda St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Carriage House Furnished - Property Id: 206712 This beautiful furnished Carriage house is 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, over 1000 square Feet, Courtyard, washer & dryer connections. Newly remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, great balcony off each bedroom.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Behrman
1 Unit Available
6 Shepard Court
6 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/bc2f4cd9-1bbd-49eb-b424-6f4752c75d4b No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789973)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Carrollton
1 Unit Available
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C
4900 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
576 sqft
4900 St. Charles Ave. 1C Available 09/01/20 4900 St. Charles Ave Unit 1C - Wonderful condo on St. Charles Avenue. Walking distance to parades. Off street gated parking. Elevator and private storage unit. Hardwood floors, screened porch and balcony.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Treme - Lafitte
1 Unit Available
1202 N Broad St
1202 N Broad St, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom in Mid-City Building - Spacious upstairs unit in the heart of Midcity. Has front and back entrance, a balcony, and lots of storage. Newly installed windows, Central A/C, and Heat. Fresh paint.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
4507 S. Derbigny St.
4507 South Derbigny Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
4507 S DERBIGNY Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70125 - Bright living and dining room. Sleek new kitchen. Front porch with slate tiles. Call Felicia to view 504-813-2996. "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required". (RLNE2023474)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Audubon
1 Unit Available
1218 Joseph St. Upper
1218 Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
1218 Joseph St. Upper - Cute upper apartment , living room ,study, bedroom,back deck shared with the other tenant. Wood floors, high ceilings. Tenant pay all utilities. Coin operated laundry. No Smoking No Dogs. Cat with pet deposit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
801 Race St
801 Race Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
800 sqft
Hi, my name is Rajat and I am a professor at Tulane. I am moving to another city for the rest of the year and the lease on my current apartment ends on 31 August, 2017. Therefore, I am trying to sublease the apartment.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
700 So Peters
700 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1242 sqft
LUXURY LOCATION ULTIMATE QUALITY. SECURITY WITH PARKING AND UTILITIES INCLUDED. WALK TO FQ, SUPERDOME, CASINO AND RESTAURANTS. 2 BLOCKS FROM THE RIVER. 12 FT CEILING HARDWOOD FLOORS AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS. ROOFTOP BBQ TERRACE WITH HOT TUB AND POOL.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
800 St. Charles Ave., #308
800 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com Historic property with modern renovations! Julia Row of the Thirteen Sisters, were built in 1832-33. In 2012 we completed renovations on 4 of the 13 sisters.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Harvey, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Harvey renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Harvey 1 BedroomsHarvey 2 BedroomsHarvey 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHarvey 3 BedroomsHarvey Apartments with Balcony
Harvey Apartments with GymHarvey Apartments with ParkingHarvey Apartments with PoolHarvey Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Harvey Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarvey Furnished ApartmentsHarvey Pet Friendly PlacesHarvey Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAKenner, LAMandeville, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LA
Hammond, LAElmwood, LAEden Isle, LABay St. Louis, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross