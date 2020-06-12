/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM
44 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Harvey, LA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
Kensington Gardens
30 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1046 sqft
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Magnolia Trace
31 Units Available
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Harvey
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
3 Units Available
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1145 sqft
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
1544 Camp St. #1
1544 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
1544 Camp St. #1 Available 07/15/20 1544 Camp St. #1- Furnished 2/2 in Lower Garden District - Spacious and well appointed, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the Lower Garden District. Walk to Magazine St.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
621 Celeste St - H
621 Celeste Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com Located in a small apartment building in the Irish Channel district of New Orleans.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
621 Celeste St - F
621 Celeste St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1207 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com 621 Celeste Street New Orleans, LA 70130 We currently have a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit available.
Results within 5 miles of Harvey
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Old Aurora
70 Units Available
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1243 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Tulane - Gravier
144 Units Available
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
French Quarter
28 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Mid-City
62 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Gert Town
15 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1027 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments offers modern apartment living near City Park in New Orleans.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
$
Bywater
13 Units Available
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1449 sqft
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Central Business District
290 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Claude
1 Unit Available
1938 Gallier st
1938 Gallier Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1104 sqft
New Orleans - Property Id: 284592 Newly renovated home with 2 bedrooms (includes a full master) and 1 additional full bathroom. Interior Features: hardwood/title floors, new electric stove,refrigerator, and dish washer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayou St. John
1 Unit Available
921 N. Lopez #B
921 North Lopez Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Spacious 2br / 2ba unit recently renovated - Spacious 2br / 2ba unit recently renovated.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
422 Notre Dame St. #3
422 Notre Dame Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
422 NOTRE DAME ST,. - Couples, families, friends or business. Gorgeous 2000 square feet, 2bed. Comes with a beautiful fireplace. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Debbie Prejeant at dprejeant@latterblumpm.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tall Timbers - Brechtel
1 Unit Available
140 Cypress Grove Ct. #96
140 Cypress Grove Court, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
140 Cypress Grove Ct. #96 Available 07/01/20 140 Cypress Grove Ct. #96, New Orleans, LA. 70130 - Cute 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. 20 minutes to CBD. Community pool and 24 hour security. Owner pays water. Call Felicia Conforto at 504-813-2996. $20.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Leonidas
1 Unit Available
1733 Hollygrove St
1733 Hollygrove Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Great modified shotgun 2/3 bedroom depending on chosen use with 2 full baths and 2 large closets. br Stainless steel kitchen appliances with microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
700 So Peters
700 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1242 sqft
LUXURY LOCATION ULTIMATE QUALITY. SECURITY WITH PARKING AND UTILITIES INCLUDED. WALK TO FQ, SUPERDOME, CASINO AND RESTAURANTS. 2 BLOCKS FROM THE RIVER. 12 FT CEILING HARDWOOD FLOORS AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS. ROOFTOP BBQ TERRACE WITH HOT TUB AND POOL.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
French Quarter
1 Unit Available
517 Dumaine Street - 4PH
517 Dumaine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1212 sqft
Luxurious, furnished penthouse with a private balcony, beautiful hardwood floors, and a gorgeous view of the river! Located just steps from the Mississippi River, Jackson Square, and so much more! This apartment complex also offers a classic
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
West Riverside
1 Unit Available
507 STATE Street #C
507 State St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1350 sqft
This spacious apartment is fully furnished and decorated. Steps to Magazine Street, Audubon park, shopping, and dining. Two king beds with luxurious bedding, and private porches.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
East Carrollton
1 Unit Available
7709 Birch St.
7709 Birch Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1321 sqft
7709 BIRCH ST, New Orleans, LA 70118 - Charming single cottage expertly renovated 4 years ago and retaining several original details.
