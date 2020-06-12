/
3 bedroom apartments
62 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Whitestown, IN
1 Unit Available
6096 Meadowview Drive
6096 Meadowview Dr, Whitestown, IN
Brand new home for rent available June 15th 2020 in Clark meadows. Home features 4 bedroom 21/2 Baths w/loft & 2 car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Whitestown
32 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
1 Unit Available
6252 Farlin Drive
6252 Farlin Dr, Zionsville, IN
Recently constructed by Westport Homes! Great home for lease! Welcome to the Denali at Westwood Landing.
1 Unit Available
6753 Lexington Circle
6753 Lexington Circle, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1480 sqft
Zionsville Schools and Royal Run Amenties (pool/tennis/parks/play grds). This charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is available and move-in ready. Master on the main and 2 bedrooms on upper level with full bath.
1 Unit Available
8195 Oak St
8195 Oak St, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1311 sqft
8195 Oak St Available 06/16/20 COMING SOON! 1 acre, Zionsville, Very Unique & Beautiful Setting, Well Maintained 3 Bed, 2 Ba - AVAILABLE 6/22/20 - This 3BD/2BA Brick Ranch style home sits on a beautiful 1 ACRE lot in Zionsville.
Results within 5 miles of Whitestown
1 Unit Available
10386 North State Road 267
10386 N State Road 267, Hendricks County, IN
4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living rooms and large yard available in Brownsburg. Appliances can be rented for additional fee - appliances not included. Pets accepted.
Results within 10 miles of Whitestown
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
78 Units Available
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
18 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Bayswater
6 Units Available
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1264 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
Speedway
14 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,046
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
8 Units Available
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1150 sqft
Only blocks from I-465 and close to Eagle Creek Park, St. Vincent Hospital and downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly units include private balcony or patio and walk-in closets. Great amenities like clubhouse, pool and lighted dog park.
Snacks - Guion Creek
21 Units Available
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
Located a short walk from North Westway Park and W 59th St, these modern apartments feature a fireplace, a kitchen with appliances and a patio or balcony. Community offers a tennis court and a pool.
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
22 Units Available
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
South of I-465, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available. Spacious units offer a fireplace, as well as 24-hour Wi-Fi in the laundry lounge. Enjoy the surrounding natural environment before heading into the city.
Crooked Creek
23 Units Available
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1300 sqft
Come home to Creekside at Meridian Hills and see what it means to Live Life Better! Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as oversized walk-in closets,
Augusta-New Augusta
10 Units Available
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
20 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
41 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Snacks - Guion Creek
35 Units Available
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1162 sqft
Sparkling pool in a quiet community near North Westway Park. Upgraded interiors feature private patio/balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup. Fitness center has sauna and steam bath, and community has a coffee bar and tennis court.
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1202 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.
North High School
Contact for Availability
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$835
1082 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Crooked Creek
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$929
1248 sqft
Cambridge Square North Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the Northwest side of Indianapolis, IN, offering pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes.
Crooked Creek
19 Units Available
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,029
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The View at 79th Apartments in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
North High School
1 Unit Available
5944 Price Lane
5944 Price Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
925 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Snacks - Guion Creek
1 Unit Available
4948 Lewiston Drive
4948 Lewiston Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1446 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
