20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Merrillville, IN

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
3620 W 73rd Court
3620 West 73rd Court, Merrillville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
835 sqft
Newly updated 2 bedroom apartment with plenty of parking including one covered spot. Laundry on site,Individual storage shed. Make this your home today. Section 8 welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
5047 Jefferson Street - 1
5047 Jefferson Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
Updated 2 Story townhome with unfinished basement. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with hardwood flooring, Eat-in kitchen and Appliances. Rear deck, fenced yard. Lawn care included in with rental. Section 8 accepted.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
9606 Lincoln Street
9606 Lincoln St, Crown Point, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Lincoln 9606 - Property Id: 240212 This property is a duplex, but is connected in a way that you never hear the other tenant. It is a 1 bed with a walk-in closet with 1 small bedroom and 1 bathroom.

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4560 Harrison St
4560 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 Bed room House for rent - Property Id: 107589 2 Bedroom house 1 bath Call 773-981-4805 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107589 Property Id 107589 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5373559)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
627 S. Main Street Apt. 1
627 South Main Street, Crown Point, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Two bedroom main floor apartment - Large two bedroom one bath main floor apartment conveniently located in central Crown Point. Unit features plenty of closets/storage, kitchen with appliances, living room and office or extra living room.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
9617 Farmer Dr. - 204
9617 Farmer Drive, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the 2nd floor. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Credit check and security deposit required. NO PETS allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3845 Massachusetts Street
3845 Massachusetts Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1602 sqft
Completely remodeled two bedroom home close to Route 65 & Expressway 80/94 MOVE IN READY for one year lease. Sorry, no furry friends.&nbsp;

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3615 Orchard Drive - 9
3615 Orchard Dr, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$890
891 sqft
Very nice and bright unit, Large rooms, Beautiful views. Brand New Hard Wood Flooring for the whole unit. Laundry room access in the building. Quite and Safe complex. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
800 E 38th Place - F1
800 East 38th Place, Griffith, IN
2 Bedrooms
$880
988 sqft
Brand New Hardwood Flooring for Whole Unit. Very nice and bright unit, large rooms, beautiful views. Laundry room access in the building. Quite and Safe community. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
332 S Linda St
332 South Linda Street, Hobart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious house near downtown - Property Id: 249452 Spacious, charming, clean, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Willow Creek Estates
5990 Wonderland Drive, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1012 sqft
Luxurious apartments include vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, air conditioning and electric fireplace. Community offers carport, fitness center, and pool. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining. Near Portage High School.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8113 Hohman Ave.
8113 Hohman Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
8113 Hohman Ave. Available 06/22/20 Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Munster. New cabinets, appliances, and refinished floors.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Cherry Street
1225 Cherry Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
852 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house - Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom home located in beautiful South Hammond. Located near 80/94 for easy expressway access. This home has Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2278 Daniel Court
2278 Daniel Ct, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom Townhouse for Rent in Portage - Come see this open concept 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit with a split floor plan.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1018 167th St
1018 167th Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
Property Description Edit Property Description 1018 167th Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# show contact info Fax# show contact info Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1218 Camellia Drive - #16
1218 Camellia Drive, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath, 2nd floor apartment unit with detached 1 car garage parking space. Large living room, bedrooms with double closets and eat in kitchen with large pantry. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Common area Washer/Dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
650 Conkey Street - 2F
650 Conkey St, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
For Rent! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom!! $800 per month. Must have a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent. Will need to pass a credit and background check. Strict no pet policy.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9735 Wildwood Court
9735 Wildwood Court, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE & conveniently located off 45th, this FIRST FLOOR condo will be ready for occupancy JUNE 1st! Condo features 2 beds, 2 bath, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, a PATIO outside the sliding glass doors, plenty of

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Ambridge Mann
1 Unit Available
207 Taft Street
207 Taft Place, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Apply here. https://premieronerealtyllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8750 Harrison Avenue
8750 Harrison Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1438 sqft
Rare find hits the market. It's been a while since one of the larger 2 bedroom 2 bath units have come on the market in this building. Both bedrooms the living/dining rooms AND the foyer are really nice size rooms.

Merrillville rents increased slightly over the past month

Merrillville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Merrillville stand at $982 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,155 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Merrillville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Merrillville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents went down 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Merrillville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Merrillville, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Merrillville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.4% in Indianapolis.
    • Merrillville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,155 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Merrillville.
    • While Merrillville's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Merrillville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Merrillville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

