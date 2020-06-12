Apartment List
114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vernon Hills, IL

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1405 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Sugar Creek
1 Unit Available
1051 Creek Bend Drive
1051 Creek Bend Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
HIGHLY DESIRABLE SUGAR CREEK SUBDIVISION! OVER 4100 SQ FT IN A HOME BUILT FOR HOSTING.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Menconis Villas by The Lake
1 Unit Available
711 Lakeside Drive North
711 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1727 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY SUNNY HOME IN GREAT LOCATION READY FOR NEW TENANT! , ALL HARDWOOD FLOOR, FORMAL LIVING AND DINNING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES SS COOKING RANGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, THREE BEDROOMS ON 2ND FLOOR,
Results within 1 mile of Vernon Hills

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
2334 Acorn Place
2334 Acorn Place, Buffalo Grove, IL
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home Backing Up to Golf Course! - Home features hardwood floors t/o,oak staircase with loft overlooking family room. Great MBR with whirlpool,separate shower and door leading to 2nd story deck overlooking golf course.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cambridge-Liberty Village
1 Unit Available
1027 Dawes Street
1027 Dawes Street, Libertyville, IL
Great location & condition! Wooded lot backs to Charles Brown Park. Choice zone for either Libertyville or Vernon Hills High Schools. New paint, carpet & HDWD floors throughout 1st floor.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Green Tree
1 Unit Available
1011 Talltree Terrace
1011 Tall Tree Terrace, Libertyville, IL
This lovely well maintained and cared colonial style home on a peaceful cul-de-sac within the desirable Greentree subdivision boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1538 Lakeridge Court
1538 Lakeridge Court, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2475 sqft
This Luxury Townhome is beautiful from top to bottom with hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and iron work balustrades. With three bedrooms, 2-full baths, 2-half baths, and 2,475 Sq. Ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Blueberry Hill
1 Unit Available
168 BLUEBERRY Road
168 Blueberry Road, Libertyville, IL
Newly painted and smell new! A nice home near the center of historic village downtown, close to schools, close to park and trails. New remodeled kitechen with granite counter top, nicely remodeled bathrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
280 Blackthorn Drive
280 Blackthorn Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
BEAUTIFUL ANDORRA MODEL .OPEN AND SPACIOUS FIRST FLOOR FEATURES CANNED LIGHTING, BAY WINDOW IN DR, INCREDIBLE VAULTED CEILING IN FAMILY ROOM , NEW KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW PAINT WHOLE HOUSE, NEW RECESSED LIGHTING .

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1007 West Golf Road
1007 West Golf Road, Libertyville, IL
A nice house in a nice neighborhood and of excellent schools! Traditional elegance in this Tudor-style home featuring an in-law suite & new upgrades throughout, including new carpet & fresh paint! Spacious living room looks into family room adorned

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Indian Creek of Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
3261 Indian Creek Drive
3261 Indian Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
This rental has it all; top to bottom brand new paint throughout. Shiny HW floors and 9ft ceilings 1st fl. 2-story entry, dining & living rms. Granite on maple cabinets Kitchen open to family room with fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Noah's Landing
1 Unit Available
206 TAYLOR Court
206 Taylor Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2400 sqft
LUXURIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. "THE BRANCH" MODEL OFFERS 2400 SQ FT. FEATURING AN OPEN FLOORPLAN - LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM THAT FLOWS INTO THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Kenlock Park
1 Unit Available
240 Harding Avenue
240 Harding Avenue, Libertyville, IL
Seller will consider rent with option.Easy show! IMMACULATE 4 bedroom tri-level in sought after Kenloch Park. OPEN floor plan with entire NEW kitchen. Living room with HARDWOOD floor and fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Vernon Hills

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
840 Cambridge Place
840 Cambridge Place West, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN, LIKE NEW 3 BR CONDO!!! This condo is fantastic! All wood laminate flooring throughout! Newer appliances! Newer A/C! WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT! One car garage! Don't miss out on this opportunity! Wonderful Location! Close to

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
632 Diamond Pointe Dr
632 Diamond Pointe Drive, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Diamond Pointe - Property Id: 113937 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Finished basement (used as bedroom or office) with walkout to patio. Large balcony and patio. New carpet in master bedroom, newer carpet on stairs and in bedrooms. Kitchen island.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
Available 07/01/20 Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14812 Imperial Drive
14812 West Imperial Drive, Lake County, IL
Executive Private Paradise! - Executive Private Paradise! Luxury Home Located on almost 5 wooded acres. The open ranch floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
848 Bluebird St
848 Bluebird Street, Lake County, IL
HUGE 4Bed/2.5Bath Park West subdivision Deerfield STEVENSON School District - Updated 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in great Park West subdivision STEVENSON School District.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
144 Finstad Drive
144 Finstad Drive, Libertyville, IL
LUXURY MAINTENANCE FREE RENTAL. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GRANITE COUNTERS. 42" MAPLE CABINETS. STAINLESS APPLIANCES. BEAUTIFUL MASTER SUITE W/LARGE BATHROOM, & WALK IN CLOSET. FINISHED BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM. TONS OF STORAGE. TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
399 Catbird Ln
399 Catbird Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2500 sqft
Majestic 3 Br 2.5 Ba Townhouse On The Lake W/ 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous Home, Situated On Large, Corner Lot Right On The Water. Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Large Bedrooms, & Fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
473 Saint Marys Pkwy
473 St Mary S Parkway, Buffalo Grove, IL
Beautifully remodeled house for rent. 4 bedroom 2 baths. Master bedroom have full bath and walk in closet. Newer windows, new furnace, new water heater. huge yard. BEST SCHOOLS in ILLINOIS.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
165 West Wayne Place
165 West Wayne Place, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
972 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom Ranch home in great location. One car detached garage. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bull or rottweiler. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.

June 2020 Vernon Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vernon Hills Rent Report. Vernon Hills rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vernon Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Vernon Hills rents increased over the past month

Vernon Hills rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Vernon Hills stand at $1,358 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,598 for a two-bedroom. Vernon Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Vernon Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vernon Hills

    As rents have increased marginally in Vernon Hills, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vernon Hills is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Vernon Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,598 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Vernon Hills.
    • While Vernon Hills' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vernon Hills than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Vernon Hills is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

