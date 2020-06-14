181 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove Village, IL with hardwood floors
While not completely full of wild animals, Elk Grove Village in Illinois is home to some wild people. Maybe there's something in the food? Billy Corgan and James Iha (of Smashing Pumpkins fame) would know, as they both hail from this quaint grove.
Elk Grove Village actually contains a grove full of elk. The elk weren't original residents of this part of the country, but that didn't stop a guy called Busse from importing them from Montana in the 1920s. I guess he just thought they were neat? Luckily, the 33,000 residents in town still overpower the elk. If things get a bit hairy, though, Chicago's O'Hare Airport is pretty close by, so escape wouldn't be too difficult. Is a huge industrial site really so different from that original plan for a natural utopia? OK, it is. But there are lots of jobs!
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elk Grove Village renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.