Apartment List
/
IL
/
elk grove village
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

181 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove Village, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elk Grove Village renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to cle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
21 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
636 Stone Brook Ct
636 Stone Brook Court, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fall in Love with this Spacious 2 Bedroom + a Loft Townhome! Enter the Home through the Big Foyer with a Great Living Room with Fire Place to Cozy Up Next to! Open Kitchen with ALL Stainless Steel Appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Elk Grove Village
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
$
16 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$887
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
59 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
$
8 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$985
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
45 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1174 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
111 Morningside Dr
111 Morningside Dr, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Full Bath w Garage-Walk to Metra - Property Id: 107808 Available 5/1/2020 This unit has been completely remodeled and freshly painted. Both bathrooms are completely brand new. Schools in this area are rated one of the best.
Results within 5 miles of Elk Grove Village
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
31 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,278
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
22 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
Studio
$1,750
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1026 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
6 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,155
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
44 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$905
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
238 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1191 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,429
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1236 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
City Guide for Elk Grove Village, IL

While not completely full of wild animals, Elk Grove Village in Illinois is home to some wild people. Maybe there's something in the food? Billy Corgan and James Iha (of Smashing Pumpkins fame) would know, as they both hail from this quaint grove.

Elk Grove Village actually contains a grove full of elk. The elk weren't original residents of this part of the country, but that didn't stop a guy called Busse from importing them from Montana in the 1920s. I guess he just thought they were neat? Luckily, the 33,000 residents in town still overpower the elk. If things get a bit hairy, though, Chicago's O'Hare Airport is pretty close by, so escape wouldn't be too difficult. Is a huge industrial site really so different from that original plan for a natural utopia? OK, it is. But there are lots of jobs!

Having trouble with Craigslist Elk Grove Village? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Elk Grove Village, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elk Grove Village renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Elk Grove Village 1 BedroomsElk Grove Village 2 BedroomsElk Grove Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElk Grove Village Apartments with BalconyElk Grove Village Apartments with Garage
Elk Grove Village Apartments with GymElk Grove Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElk Grove Village Apartments with ParkingElk Grove Village Apartments with Pool
Elk Grove Village Apartments with Washer-DryerElk Grove Village Cheap PlacesElk Grove Village Dog Friendly ApartmentsElk Grove Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, IL
Westmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILNorth Aurora, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College