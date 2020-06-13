Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Champaign, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
28 Units Available
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL
Studio
$425
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$495
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
629 sqft
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
1 Unit Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$599
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.
$
10 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1238 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,319
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
39 Units Available
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1325 sqft
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.
1 Unit Available
Watersedge Apartments
936 Waterview Way, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UPSCALE APARTMENTS IN CHAMPAIGN, IL\nWelcome to Watersedge Apartments, Champaign's premiere upscale community. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for in a home.
$
Contact for Availability
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gentry Square in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1808 Sadler Dr.
1808 Sadler Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1271 sqft
Great 3-bed, 2-bath home available now! - Make this single-story ranch home yours! It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a private dining room, and plenty of great outdoor space.

1 Unit Available
301 South 4th Street
301 South Fourth Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1140 to $1210 Only 2 left, hurry! Fully Furnished! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms with bathtub/shower and a walk in closet in each bedroom.

1 Unit Available
3107 Sylvan Dr.
3107 Sylvan Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3107 Sylvan Dr. Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - This beautifully maintained home has 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom with 1 car attached garage. Also has updated custom trim, windows, and light fixtures throughout.

Sawgrass
1 Unit Available
748 Sedgegrass Dr.
748 Sedgegrass Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1854 sqft
748 Sedgegrass Dr. Available 08/07/20 Available for August! Amazing 3-bed, 2.5 bath home in Champaign! - Available for August! Masterful design and modern luxury come together in this immaculate tri-level home.

1 Unit Available
603 Creve Coeur Drive
603 Creve Coeur Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1400 sqft
603 Creve Coeur Drive Available 08/07/20 Updated 3-bed, 2-bath ranch style home available for August! - Available in August! Beautifully updated ranch just 2 blocks from Powell Park and minutes away from all the shopping and dining options on North

Sawgrass
1 Unit Available
754 Sedgegrass Dr.
754 Sedgegrass Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1664 sqft
754 Sedgegrass Dr. Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available for July! - Available for July! Masterful design and modern luxury come together in this immaculate tri-level duplex.

1 Unit Available
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
1800 sqft
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant

1 Unit Available
210 E Park St
210 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,899
2000 sqft
210 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Huge, Furnished 5-Bedroom Home Near U of I Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This huge, over 2,000 sq. ft., furnished home features so many great amenities.

1 Unit Available
904 Waters Edge Rd.
904 Waters Edge Road, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1275 sqft
904 Waters Edge Rd.

1 Unit Available
3770 Thornhill
3770 Thornhill Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1250 sqft
3770 Thornhill Available 08/15/20 Available Now! 2 Bdrm Condo! - Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo with all the amenities! Swimming pool, gym and beautiful grounds in a private condo community in southwest Champaign.

1 Unit Available
2003 S Mattis, Unit E
2003 South Mattis Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
870 sqft
2003 S Mattis, Unit E Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 1 Bath - Double Balconies! - Two bedroom, One bathroom unit located close to business, shopping and restaurants. Front and Back balconies! Onsite Parking available.

Clark
1 Unit Available
808 W. Daniel
808 West Daniel Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
Darling bungalow in heart of Champaign. Completely renovated with new bath and kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Front porch is perfect for relaxing on those Spring nights. Great home in awesome location Darling bungalow in heart of Champaign.

1 Unit Available
2005 South Mattis Avenue Unit F - 1
2005 South Mattis Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1018 sqft
Available by mid August!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is located off of South Mattis Avenue, close to shopping and conveniences! This unit includes a great loft with spiral stairs leading up to it.

Clark
1 Unit Available
713 S. Randoph St. - 34
713 South Randolph Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$665
850 sqft
Available by mid June! Large 2 bedroom 850 sq ft, 1 bathroom apartment available NOW! This unit has a private balcony/patio, a large living room and galley kitchen with a dishwasher and plenty of cabinets.

Clark
1 Unit Available
506 James Street South
506 South James Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1460 sqft
Excellent location - 4 blocks from Clark Park. Updated with oak floors, stainless appliances, fireplace in living room, formal dining room. 2 large bedrooms with built-ins. Master has walk-in closet. Family room in basement. Fenced yard.

Bolten Field
1 Unit Available
1725 Robert Drive
1725 Robert Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1043 sqft
Beautiful garden-level apartment in a quiet 4-unit building in peaceful SW Champaign neighborhood of single-family homes. This unit features plenty of Anderson windows and sliding doors for tons of natural light.

Boulder Ridge
1 Unit Available
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave.
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1800 sqft
1308 Myrtle Beach Ave. Available 08/07/20 Recently built 3-bed, 2.5-bath home available for August! - Available for August! This professionally designed 2-story single-family duplex home invites comfort and exudes modern luxury.

Boulder Ridge
1 Unit Available
3413 Stoneway Ct.
3413 Stoneway Court, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1225 sqft
3413 Stoneway Ct. Available 06/08/20 Now leasing for June! - Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath zero lot home in Boulder Ridge.
City Guide for Champaign, IL

Bob Dylan wrote a song about it. The Old ‘97s (Illinois’ own) sing Dylan’s song with pride. You could say that Champaign (heavy accent on the “a”—it is Illinois, after all) is a grass roots kinda place with a fancy sounding name. You would be sorta right.

A small town with an urban feel. Champaign may be surrounded by farms, but it's no one-horse town. In fact, over 80,000 residents would agree that the city is filled with culture, a historic yet vibrant and newly restored downtown and a home town feel. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Champaign, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Champaign renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

