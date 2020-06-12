/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:08 AM
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Champaign, IL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
$
26 Units Available
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Legends Apartments in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
40 Units Available
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1163 sqft
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Watersedge Apartments
936 Waterview Way, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1121 sqft
UPSCALE APARTMENTS IN CHAMPAIGN, IL\nWelcome to Watersedge Apartments, Champaign's premiere upscale community. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for in a home.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
$
10 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1002 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gentry Square in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
301 South 4th Street
301 South Fourth Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1140 to $1210 Only 2 left, hurry! Fully Furnished! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms with bathtub/shower and a walk in closet in each bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
503 East Springfield Avenue
503 East Springfield Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
820 sqft
2BR Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August --$1220 for the whole apartment NOT per bedroom. THIS is the very last one. Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with bathtub/showers. Each bedroom has a walk in closet with built ins.
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
904 Waters Edge Rd.
904 Waters Edge Road, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1275 sqft
904 Waters Edge Rd.
1 of 22
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
3770 Thornhill
3770 Thornhill Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1250 sqft
3770 Thornhill Available 08/15/20 Available Now! 2 Bdrm Condo! - Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo with all the amenities! Swimming pool, gym and beautiful grounds in a private condo community in southwest Champaign.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Clark
1 Unit Available
506 James Street South
506 South James Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1460 sqft
Excellent location - 4 blocks from Clark Park. Updated with oak floors, stainless appliances, fireplace in living room, formal dining room. 2 large bedrooms with built-ins. Master has walk-in closet. Family room in basement. Fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Champaign
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
110 Misty Cove
110 Misty Cove, Savoy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
110 Misty Cove Available 07/01/20 Now leasing for July! - (RLNE5799097)
Results within 5 miles of Champaign
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
101 Units Available
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$564
863 sqft
Customer service at its best! Conveniently located in Urbana, Town & Country Apartments is a landmark to the community and has earned the reputation for top quality apartment homes at a price you can afford! It's all about spaciousness, easy living,
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
3026 Stillwater #101
3026 E Stillwater Lndg, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
3026 Stillwater #101 Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - You will love this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Features gas fire place and walk-in closets. Pets are considered. Garbage and sewer included. Please call today to set up a viewing.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
3020 Stillwater #104
3020 E Stillwater Lndg, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Now leasing for June! - Must see this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo in golf course community, complete with walking paths and ponds.
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
3030 E. Stillwater Landing #202
3030 Stillwater Landing, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
3030 E. Stillwater Landing #202 Available 07/01/20 2bed Condo near Stone Creek Golf Course - Located in southeast Urbana, this premium property has vaulted ceilings, upgraded appliances, and two large bedrooms.
Similar Pages
Champaign Apartments with BalconyChampaign Apartments with GarageChampaign Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChampaign Apartments with Parking